Ethiopia: Consecrating the Bigger Slice of His Life Laying a Cornerstone for the Ethiopian Construction Industry

Today's guest is Dr.-Ing Atru Agez. He is a Civil Engineer by profession. He had attended school at the University of Rome, University of Genoa, College of Engineering, Addis Ababa, Medhane Alem Secondary School in Harar, and what have you. He had taught several courses in the department of Building Technology (S.C), Faculty of Technology, Addis Ababa University.

By the Historic Route of Northern Ethiopia, he had water-proofed the roof of the Church of Axum Tsion, designed and constructed in locally available materials low-cost dwelling units for the hermits and other small buildings connected with the traditional Ethiopian Orthodox religious life. What is more, he had served as a Deputy Resident Engineer with the joint venture of De Leuw Cather International (DCI) Inc. /Tippets, Abbet-Mc Carthy-Stratton (Chicago, USA) on the Fifth Feeder Road Project in Eastern Ethiopia.

By the same token, he as well had served as a Liaison Officer and Coordinator of low-cost housing to be funded partly by USAID in Addis Ababa.

He had been mentoring almost all engineers that made it to the top in the construction industry devoting the major portion of his life to this walk of life.

The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Dr.-Ing Atru Agez with a view to familiarizing his personal and professional life with our readers. He has touched up on a number of issues revolving around the nuts and bolts of Ethiopian construction industry. Excerpts:

Let us begin with introducing yourself to our readers.

My name is Dr.-Ing Atru Agez. I was born in 1936 in Eastern Ethiopia in a village called Debele in Gursoum district. It is a part of the then Hararge Teglay Gizat. The village in which I was born is right on the common border between the Ethiopian Somali and Oromia States. I am a third generation descendant of Christian settlers originally from Northern Shewa. My great great grandfathers and uncles were loyal servants of Emperor Menelik, the founder of Modern Ethiopia.

I am of peasant extraction. As we say in Ethiopia my umbilical cord was buried in Hararge Region. As a consequence of that I feel more Haragherian than Shewan. Emperor Menelik settled my forbears in Gursoum district for the specific purpose of keeping the peace.

Following three inter-ethnic group wars my family was internally displaced and finally ended up in Harar city- affectionately called the "Jogol" in 1941 GC where I was able to pursue my elementary and secondary education. In 1957 I joined the engineering college which was then located within the premises of the technical school of Addis Ababa. I followed a two-year diploma course and I was granted a scholarship by the Italian government. In September 1960, I was enrolled in the building department of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Rome. In June 1968 GC, I earned the degree of Doctor of Civil Engineering- subsection Building Technology.

Where did you start working soon after graduation?

Well, soon after graduation from the University of Rome, I joined SAUTI, a consulting firm based in Rome. I worked there for about three years as a structural engineer. The Gimbi-Gambela Road was designed by SAUTI and approved by the Ethiopian Road Authority. About three years before the eruption of the Ethiopian Revolution in 1974 GC, I returned to Ethiopia and started working in the Planning Department of the Municipality of Addis Ababa.

Tell us about the most significant project you envisaged during your stay in the municipality?

During my three years stay in the municipality, the most significant project proposal envisaged by the mayor, Dr. Haile Giorgis Workneh was the construction of low-cost houses in Addis Ababa. The low-cost housing project in Addis Ababa was supposed to be a prototype of low-cost housing to be replicated in the whole of Ethiopia. The project was expected to be partly funded by USAID. The report submitted to the mayor of Addis Ababa by an American Housing Consulting firm estimated that one hundred thousand or three hundred dwelling units had to be built a year or a day respectively because Addis Ababa then consisted mainly of dilapidated shanty towns. This was a polite way of telling the mayor of Addis Ababa that a lot had to be done in order to alleviate the housing shortage of the citizens of Addis Ababa. However, this project was never realized because of the lack of funding on the part of municipality of Addis Ababa.

However, I am deeply gratified that what was then envisaged by Dr. Haile Geirogis Werqenehi is being realized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. During this time, the Ministry has embarked on the noble project of constructing what we erroneously call "Condominium Houses" throughout Ethiopia. I hope that this endeavor will continue until Addis Ababa and the rest of Ethiopian cities will have the aspect of modern cities of the civilized world.

What was the next move?

As time passed on, the Ethiopian revolution started gaining momentum creating in the young people a lot of euphoria. Personally, I was not drawn in to any political party for the prime purpose that it would detract me from my professional aspiration to which I had dedicated my life throughout my school years. In November 1974, I joined De Leuw Cather International (DCI) Inc. /TIPPETS, Abbet-Mc Carthy-Stratton (Chicago, USA) on the Fifth Feeder Road project in Eastern Ethiopia as a deputy resident engineer, on the fifth feeder road project, in Habrow region of western Ethiopia.

The 40-km long Gelemso-Mechara Feeder Road that was constructed during my stay there connects the agricultural rich region of Habrow to the equally rich Aris region. The experience I gained from the project has amply helped me in Teaching Road Construction in the Building Department of the Faculty of Technology of AAU. After the completion of the project which lasted two years, the then Ministry of Culture and Sports hired my services as structural engineer for the Ethiopian Cultural Heritages located on the historic route of Northern Ethiopia. This project was partly funded by UNESCO and they were supposed to send a restorer with whom I was supposed to work.

The salient aspect of my activity was the water proofing of the church Axum Tsion to save the holy icons and the tabots from destruction by water leaking through the roof.

What does the water proofing material constitute?

The water proofing material constituted of mar glass and asphalt. Mar glass is composed of ground glass soaked in asphalt and it is then made in the form of rolled material. The material I used during that time started cracking owing to the intense heat of the sun. It could not bear the heat at all. I have been told by an engineer who was a student of mine that in collaboration with the German Technical Assistance GTZ engineers the water proofing has been entirely repaired with modern proofing materials. In addition to that I designed and constructed from locally available materials low-cost dwelling unit for the hermits, Mirfak ( a room which serves the priests and deacons as a dining hall of food brought to the church by the faithful) and other small construction items connected with the traditional Ethiopian orthodox church religious life. During my two years in Axum, for the maintenance and renovation of the holy church life for the Axumiates was not easy.

What was the maintenance and renovation of the Holy Church of Axum like at that point in time?

Axum was then besieged by guerrilla fighters along a5-KM radius. The peasants were forced not to bring their agricultural products and firewood for sale so that they would earn money to buy basic necessities for their livelihood. At that time, life was extremely difficult for the Aksumite to get relief. The relief vehicles traveled in convoy to reach Axum from Gondar and the beleaguered Aksumites were quite grateful to the Ethiopian Army.

I was also interested with the maintenance and restoration of Fassil Gibe which consists of a group of palaces protected by a wall round them. These palaces were built by various Gondor, male and female rulers. Unfortunately, match work could not be done there because UNESCO failed to send a restorer. In Fasil Gibe only minor works of cleaning and clearing the compound were carried out so that it would be amenable for tourist attractions.

What was the last leg of your activity?

My last leg of activity on the historic route of northern Ethiopia was the maintenance and restoration of the palace of Emperor Yohannes IV. This potential work could not come to fruition following the intensification the civil war raging then in northern Ethiopia. Finally, in 1979 I resigned from the Ministry of Culture and Sports and joined the Addis Ababa University as a lecturer.

I started teaching in the department of Building Technology in January 1979 and after 20 years of intense academic activity I retired on 5 September 1999. In the university, I have learnt more than I have taught my students. I have produced many engineers and I feel quite gratified that I have met my ex students as contractors, municipal chief engineers and project managers. The one infrastructure underpinning all infrastructures is education and training. This makes me greatly proud to have been an active participant in this endeavor.

Needless to say, my professional activity as a building engineer would not have been complete without constructing buildings. In this regard, after my retirement from the university, I became a small contractor beginning August 2008. I have constructed 5 each G+2 low-cost buildings in Yirgalem town in Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Regional State. In august 2011, I finally decided to retire from the construction industry. I still feel strong mentally and physically and capable of performing many duties that potentially could come along my way.

What is your take on the Ethiopian construction industry?

I feel very happy that the Ethiopian cities and towns are burgeoning at a phenomenal rate. I often lose my way when I walk in the living quarters of Addis Ababa following the immense transformation that the building industry has brought about. Unfortunately, nowadays, it has become quite common to notice walls of buildings that crack soon after their completion. Needless to say, the construction industry has become a neck-to-neck throat-cut competition to earn money instead of focusing on a sound professional ethics that is required of them. The red tape has made it extremely hard to follow good professional ethics to construct sound buildings. Also it has become extremely difficult to work ones way through the bureaucratic labyrinth without money changing hand. Also it has become a culture to make money at any cost to remain afloat in the construction industry.

How can one gets to the bottom of the problem?

Much has been said to remedy the social evil that is plaguing our fabric of social life. The construction industry could only revive and regain its due glory if and only if the owners of the buildings to be constructed, the Bureaucratic and the contractors agree wholeheartedly to put an end to corruption that is practically bringing our social life to its knees.

What is your refection on the current number of civil engineer graduates across the country from different universities?

Nowadays, our universities are churning out architects and engineers at a rate quite encouraging. However, it is often said that the professional preparation of the graduates leaves much to be desired. The university cannot teach everything that is required to make a graduate professional. The teaching staff must in the first place be well-grounded in what they teach and have a fully developed love for their profession. Their hearts must remain in their faculties rather than in places where additional income is to be made.

The Ethiopian schooling system is often said by teaching experts that it is not to the required academic standard. It has been recommended time and again to remedy this unfortunate situation and so far a tangible outcome has not been forthcoming. The elementary and secondary education is the main pillar to have a sound professional education in the universities. A recent survey carried out by Durham University of Great Britain, lecturers from the faculty of science of Arat kilo and Kotebe Teachers College has revealed that our elementary school pupils lag far behind those of the USA and Singapore in terms of awareness, thinking and general knowledge.

To sum it up, students from the elementary stage to university level have to read a lot on top of what they are taught in the classroom. Real education comes mainly from the effort made by the students themselves rather than what is taught in the classroom.

What should be done to resolve the housing shortage crises across the country?

The construction industry is an industry that encompasses the architect, engineers, and contractors on one side and the suppliers of construction materials and the general public on the other. It is an industry that is capable of moving money around and generates a lot of crucially needed jobs. The construction industry depends on the dynamic and thriving economy so that people could save money to construct their dwelling units on their own or to mortgage flats.

So, we come to the inevitable conclusion that not very many people are able to afford money to build decent housing. The Ethiopian government is spending much funding in the construction of infrastructure. So, the government cannot subsidies the housing industry in particular. What then should we say to extricate ourselves from the housing shortage crisis?

In my opinion, the answer is quite simple and clear. It is up to the general public in particular to work out what it should do to resolve the housing crisis.