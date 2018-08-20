Ethiopia: Clan Politics Characterizes Not Ethio-Somali

ADDIS ABABA - As the Ethio-Somali people are nationalists and adore their country Ethiopia they cannot buy the clan- leader-favoring- secessionist-sentiment triggered by the displeased few.

This remark was made by Dr. Moha Farah Jire, a highly-educated African Political Peace and Security analyst.

She noted, true to their siblings else where in the country Ethio-Somali people might have passed through ups and downs but as the wind of change is wafting across the nation their case could be no different than other states.

The newly appointed government officials must handle things in a prudential manner.

She expressed condolence to the bereaved and the looted.

Ethio-Somali people have been peacefully living with their neighbors the Oromo People.

