Ethiopian Religious Council Condemns Jigjiga's Violence

The Ethiopian religious leaders condemned the violence in Ethiopian Somali's and some part of the countries, in a press conferences held on August 13.

Relating about the unfolding, Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church, His holiness Abuna Mathias, Archbishop of Axum and Ichege of sea of the saint Taklehimanot, condemned the human causality and destruction on properties. Many orthodox churches were subject to conflagration. The servants and priests in the churches were scalded by the fire , said his holiness. What happened in JJigjiga and its environs was immoral and unbecoming of a human being whose faculties are enact, said his holiness.

As to him, the church will organize mass for the repose of the soul of victims and martyrs and they will be honored for the great sacrifices they paid. The church will also pray for those who committed such immoral crimes on the church, because the Holly Bible commands the faithful to pray for wrong doers rather than blaming them. The Gospel we preach is a Gospel of love and mercy, added the Patriarch. The country was known for her peace, love, respect, and unity. Though, what happened is painful, we have to pray for the peace of the nation. May God help us to forestall a similar challenge again, said the patriarch.

Many Ethiopians are living abroad in peace, but what is happening in the nation is evil and cruel. Though the prime minister has been preaching about love, unity and synergy, the responses in some pockets of the nation was the reverse said his holiness. The patriarch noted that the church has opened a Bank account to solicit fund for the displaced.

In addition, the patriarch stressed the government must not let down its guard in protecting the innocent from the heinous.

Mufti Hajji Omar Indris, representing President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, condemned the offense a politically-instigated crime by the less sagacious. All human beings are from the linage of Adem, the first man created by Allah. Allah did announce the mushrooming of different religious. The diabolic few who perpetrated such a brutal, cruel and immoral sin have gone astray from the way of Allah. Pray we shall for them!

In the Holy Qur'an, there is no verse that encourages and allows such destruction and violence. Even the Qur'an commands, kill s/he who kills the innocent, cut the hands of s/he who cuts the hands of others. Robbery and murder have no place in Islam. What happened in Jigjiga and some parts of the country has nothing to do with other religions, said Mufti.

As to him, every religious father should prudentially shape the way of their preaching. They have to preach love and patience. We have to preach how to peacefully coexist with others, said Mufti . In addition, Mufti called up on the government to punish the wrong doers and protect the nation.

Help from Allah is the greats of all, "Parallel to our prayer we have to work on how victimes could easily resume normal life going back home and start their businesses,"said Mufti Hajji at press conferences.

Ethiopian Catholic Cardinal, Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel announced that his church vehemently condemns the immoral act of destruction in some parts of the country. As to him, Jigjiga's violence was heartbreaking. It was an evil act and foolishness. The country is well known for her hospitality and cordiality. What happened was done by the displeased to tarnish the image of the nation, said the Cardinal. In addition, he noted that his church is always ready to extend support and to stand with the displaced.

Ethiopian Evangelical Church President and Chief Committee's of Ethiopian Religious Council, Priest Yohanes Yegezu stated that every citizen has equal right in the country and it is concerned about its peace. In the previous years, the country had lapsed into a serious political and social crisis. "Thanks to Almighty God and martyrs, we have got freedom to express our fillings." But at some pockets, citizens are seen dying and killing each other for unknown and inane reasons, said the priest.

As to him, humanity doesn't need to belong to a religious group. Tolerance and living together in love is an instinct given to all men by God. Everyone, who had hand in such atavism will be judged before God. In addition, they called up on every Ethiopians to support the displaced.

Ethiopian Full Gospel President and Committee's Chief of Ethiopian Religious Council, Pastor Tsediku Abdo on his part condemned the unaccountability of some government officials that triggered the political crisis. As to him,the government should accuse groups and individuals involved in the violence, because protecting the peace of a nation is the great role and responsibility of the government.

The church will continue preaching and teaching love of the good news, it is because of this reason why we are here and created for. On top of prayer, the Church will give financial and moral support to the displaced, said the president.

Ethiopian seventh days Adventist International Church, Pastor Temesgen Bulti and Ethiopian Kale Hiwot Church and Chief Committee's of Ethiopian Religious Council, Dr. Iyasu Elias condemned the violence. As to them, everyone should pray and create awareness among citizens regarding peaceful coexistence. In addition, the church will delightfully help the displaced, said the leaders.