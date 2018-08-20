East Africa: Forging Ethiopia's, Regional Economic Ties

Nobody argues with the plain fact that Ethiopia is heading in the right direction at the present time. The country is establishing peaceful relationship with all of its neighboring countries every so often. As ill luck would have it, Ethiopia had been in friction with Eritrea for quite a lot of years. They were at loggerhead for almost two decades.

This being the case, nobody had expected Ethiopia and Eritrea would bury the hatchet in next to no time and turn out to be the talk of the entire world. The news in a little while spread like a wildfire in the length and breadth of the world. Hence, international media embarked on expressing their respect and forwarding appreciation for the two fraternal countries. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, their commitment to restore peace in the region was a mammoth step.

In the same way, Ethiopia and Eritrea kept on speeding up their relationship in terms of economic, diplomatic and people-to-people ties apart from focusing on r

egional peace and stability issues. At this moment in time, air flight has almost resumed to connect the people of the two countries. As a matter of fact, when Ethiopia and Eritrea get themselves fully engaged in a wide-array of social and economic affairs, the economy of the two counties will undoubtedly shoot to the pinnacle of success in a little while.

They had unnecessarily wasted a lot of time. At this point in time, the people of the two countries are infinitely happy concerning what is taking place between Ethiopia and Eritrea. In reality, the two countries were at loggerhead for several years. Other East African countries can learn an important lesson from the two countries.

The East Africa Economic Trade ties and the peace deal which took place between Ethiopian and Eritrea after twenty years are expected to boost the economy of the two countries as they have a lot to do together down the road. It is crystal clear that, almost for two decades, Ethiopia and Eritrea were at no-war-and-no-peace situation.

In the interview Dr. Arega Shumete Economics Instructor at Haramaya University gave to the Ethiopian Press Agency, he said "Strengthening Regional ties plays a major role in upgrading people-to-people and political and economic ties of neighboring countries. By way of explanation, neighboring countries will harvest the fruit of success after a short time and beyond that. "

When peace and stability are secured in the region, the economic ties grow to be money-spinning. Above and beyond, the peace agreement which took place between Ethiopia and Eritrea helps create regional economic integration with no trouble.

In an interview Dr. Atlaw Alemu, an instructor at Addis Ababa Univercity, gave to the Ethiopian Press Agency, the peace agreement which took place between the two countries play a great role in giving a kiss of life to trade ties among East African countries in addition to broadening the horizon of trade activities, taking place in the region. In other words, when trade activities in the area widen, Ethiopia would have ample opportunities to make agricultural products available.

"By producing agricultural products that cannot grow in desert-prone countries, it is possible to get wider opportunities of business across the region. Using the natural capacity, desert fruits and livestock, it is possible to provide products at large. In this fashion, it will be possible to take Ethiopia to a new chapter of success," he wrapped up.

As said by Mersa Kahisu, Senior expert at Institute for Security Study, the peace agreement will create ample job opportunities for citizens aside from creating additional new trade routines. Ethiopia possesses a population of more than 100,000,000 people. Heavily leaning on the port of Djibouti alone, I would say, will not be much advantageous to the country.

He concluded that the peace deal helps Ethiopia benefit in terms of transport, port, trade and different economic activities. It as well affords the two countries the creation of job opportunities to breathe new life into the economy of the country.

The two countries are heading in the right direction. The path of collaboration has already kicked off at this moment in time. It is going at an immediate pace. Everybody is happy with the Premier Dr. Abiy's achievements. He is a lionhearted leader who is on familiar terms with the nuts and bolts of effective management and winning the hearts and minds of the general public. He has already opened a new success story between the two fraternal countries--Ethiopia and Eritrea. It is a very historic moment for the two countries.