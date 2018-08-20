Ethiopia: Agricultural Development Partners Linkage Advisory Council's Role

We Ethiopians are blessed with land, livestock, water, natural resources and human resources everywhere. But we have not properly and wisely harnessed these resources yet. Still, farmers are pursuing traditional ways of farming ,which is tantamount to carrying yokes on their shoulders. Unless we adopt agricultural mechanization and technologies starting from land preparations to post harvest tasks, it will be a pipe dream joining the ranks developed countries.

Several tasks remain to be done to get the expected product and productivity. The nation needs well-trained farmers having exposure to evolving technologies. It needs farmers that adapted themselves to agricultural activities such as preparing land, growing seeds, utilizing mechanization, irrigating land, applying cluster approach and technologies and the like.

Naturally, mechanization save human power, time, money, and increase productivity and quality.It decrease pre and post-harvest loses. As a result, the country is so facilitating and addressing mechanization technologies and other agricultural inputs for farmers, pastoralists and agro pastoralists on every crop calendar. The gaps should be researched. According to scholars, the soil of our cultivated land contains 43 % acidity, 5% salt and 11 % Verity sol that decrease nation's production and productivity. Therefore, scholars and other stakeholders have to tackle such kinds of bottlenecks.

Livestock is the other resources that nation has not managed to organize and utilize wisely and properly. Nowadays, meat and milk products are not accessible for each individual; due to the absence of ample products. Therefore, something should be done. Consequently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources has organized a special event in connection with rendering Agricultural Development Partners Linkage Advisory Council (ADPLAC) vibrant. The meeting aimed at thwarting such kind of bottlenecks through making linkage between stakeholders. ADPLAC meeting has been held yearly involving multi stakeholders. The objective of Agricultural Development Partners Linkage Advisory Council (ADPLAC) is to share experience, draw lessons and troubleshoot challenges of development partners towards the implementation of agricultural transformation agenda. It also envisages to set a joint direction for implem- entation of the future agricultural transformation agendas.

After evaluating the 10th council discussions, stakeholders had discussed many issues pertaining to the 11th Agricultural Development Partners Linkage Advisory Council (ADPLAC) that had been hold August 11-12, 2018 at Adama, Oromia state of Ethiopia.

ADPLAC helps sustainable, broad-based, and inclusive agricultural development to play a significant role on all aspects.

Stakeholders capitalized that ADPLAC helps agriculture sector through accelerating growth in agricultural production with a gradual shift towards high

value commodities; eliminating of national food; establishing a market system that benefits farmers and non-farm actors; improving implementation capacity: institutional and human resource (attitudes, skills, and competency).

ADPLAC is organized to strengthen farmers training centers through active participation of community and capacity building, enhancing agricultural knowledge and information services; facilitating market linkage, gender, youth, and nutrition mainstreaming; strengthening environmentally sustai- nable agricultural practices; ; developing human resource and institutional arrangements, and creating linkages among key agricultural development partners. In addition, it does enhance client oriented and multi actor's advisory extension services. It also entails establishing strong and dynamic result-based monitoring, evaluation, and learning for continuous improvement of effective extension services delivery.

ADPLAC needs working together that requires integration, participation and dialogue; appreciative attitude and mutual respect; teamwork and team building; reflection and refinement; thinking out of the box.

Opening the 11th Agricultural Development Partners Linkage Advisory Council (ADPLAC) on 11th August 2018 at Adama, the state Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Resources, Dr Eyasu Abraha, noted the nation has got 306 mln quintal yield from major crops last fiscal year and it is aiming at getting 375 mln quintals at the end of this fiscal .Productivity is also expected to reach 27.3 quintal per hectare. The state minister urged stakeholders to work hard on natural resources (soil and water conservation) in order to ensure sustainable development of the nation. He also reminds the nation has international recognition refered "future policy award" in case of soil and water conversations (water shade) exemplary that initiates the people for conducting better. On the occasion, Dr. Eyasu, stressed that each individual should engage in several activities to boost yields of high-value crops in a bid to feed the industry parks that mushr- oomed in the country as well as to export yields to global market; otherwise, it remains on the paper.

According to the state minister, all stakeholders must work hard encouraging farmers to utilize improved agricultural technologies thereby to eradicate poverty. As to him, MoA is doing to transform the traditional way of farming to mechanized agriculture through introducing and addressing agricultural inputs based on farmers demand.