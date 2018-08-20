18 August 2018

Tanzania: Immigration Dept Arrests 25 Illegal Immigrants From Ethiopia

Moshi — The Immigration Department in Kilimanjaro Region in collaboration with the Police Force on Friday, August 17, arrested 25 illegal migrants from Ethiopia.

The police are also holding Tanzanian Baraka Abdala who is said to have facilitated the entry of the Ethiopian nationals into the country without legal documents.

The head of Immigration Department in Kilimanjaro Region Albert Rwelamila said the suspects were arrested at Chekereni, Mwanga District, in the region.

Mr Rwelamila said on Thursday, August 16, they were tipped off on the presence of a group of people suspected to be illegal migrants at Himo in Moshi District, which prompted them to make a follow-up.

"With the support of the Police Force, the group was arrested on Friday at Chekereni area," he said.

According to him they are yet to interrogate the detainees because of a communication breakdown as they can neither speak Kiswahili or English.

He added; "We are waiting for a translator to facilitate the interrogations, as those we have arrested could not give us all the details."

Mr Rwelamila said the immigrants were arrested as they were looking for a vehicle to take them to Tunduma border town in Songwe Region

When reached, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Hamis Issah said they would issue an official statement later.

