Ghana: Mrs Bawumia Launches CoPASH

press release

A Coalition of People Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGVB), and Harmful Practices (CoPASH) has been launched in Accra.

CoPASH is a group of agencies, organizations and individuals who are passionate about the rights of women and girls, and who have embarked on efforts to mobilize resources for SGBV victims.

The purpose of CoPASH, therefore, is to bring high-level advocacy and visibility to interventions aimed at preventing and managing gender issues in Ghana, such as child marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), SGBV and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

In an address to launch the initiative in Accra, Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, called for collective efforts and synergies to fight SGBV.

Mrs Bawumia said it was unacceptable for Ghana to be counted among the leading countries with SGBV prevalence and pledged to lead the fight and mobilize resources towards the fight.

In her remarks, Hajia Aliu Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, noted that the activism against gender injustice had waned.

Hajia Mahama, therefore, lauded the intervention of Mrs Bawumia and CoPASH and urged the youth and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to lend their support.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a former First Lady, who also addressed the gathering, attributed part of the problem of SGBV to violent movies on the country's television networks.

Nana Agyeman-Rawlings condemned the screening of violent films on the television sets at inappropriate times and urged the media to promote the responsible use of press freedom.

According to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, over 177,849 cases of SGBV, including rape, defilement, incest and compulsory marriage, were reported to the Unit between the years 2000 and 2013.

And according to the Demographic Health Survey of 2014, 1 in 5 girls are married before their 16th birthday.

Ghana has also been classified among 29 countries in Africa and the Middle East where FGM is still prevalent, despite efforts at ending it.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)