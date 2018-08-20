Ghana: Information Officer Installed As Chief of Dromankese

press release

A 58-year old Information Officer has been installed as the new Kyidomhene of the Dromankese Traditional Area in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

He succeeds his late Uncle, Nana Asiama Diatuo II, who died 3 months ago and bears the Stool name Nana Adoma Diatuo II.

Nana Adoma Diatuo II, known in private life as Mr Dickson Richard Adoma, is the Acting District Information Officer for the Sene-West District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

His nomination, endorsement and final installation, which was unanimously approved by the 'Nyinakofiase' family and the entire King makers after careful analysis, is considered one of the most peaceful chieftaincy ceremonies held in recent times in the area.

In a message, the Omanhene of the Traditional Area, Obrempong Nana Danso Abiam II, who installed the new chief, advised him to use his knowledge and expertise gained over the years in the Civil Service to help address the high illiteracy rate among children in the area and raise the status of the community so as to attract investors.

The Omanhene noted that no meaningful development could take place when the entire community was disunited.

He, therefore, urged the new chief to bring his knowledge on board to unite all the families and the entire community to fast-track development in the area.

In his remarks, Nana Adoma Diatuo II expressed gratitude to the Omanhene, Queenmother, King Makers and Heads of all the 'Kyidom' family and the entire community for the honour done him.

He noted that his peaceful installation and the support demonstrated by the good people of Dromankese was a clear indication of the love and trust the people in the community had for him, and pledged to make educational developments his topmost priority.

Nana Adoma Diatuo II pledged his commitment to going the extra mile to ensure that every child received education in the sprawling cashew town.

He urged the people to cut down on frivolous spending on funerals and wedding parties to save money to take good care of their basic needs.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong)