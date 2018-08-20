Southern Africa: Ramaphosa Gives SADC Outlook ... Geingob Takes Charge

Outgoing SADC chairperson, president Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, has given an outlook of achievements and progress on the region's development as well as industrialisation plans.

Addressing the opening session of the SADC heads of state and government summit in Windhoek today, Ramaphosa said during South Africa's chairmanship, the region attracted committed investment valued at about US$500 million "in each of the priority value chains across the region".

He said the region has developed several bankable projects to which countries need to commit in order to realise industrialisation.

He added that the region was also tasked with addressing the challenges various member states encountered.

The outgoing chair further emphasised the need for harnessing young human capital to speed up economic growth and foster sustainability.

"We need to transform them by promoting the development of small businesses, creating vocational training programmes and preparing them with the skills they need for a rapidly changing economy."

"Key to this is the realisation of regional centres of excellence and specialisation which can equip the youth with skills and expertise," Ramaphosa said.

The president also stressed the importance of government partnership with the private sector in designing regional strategies and initiatives, as well as identifying "impediments to greater regional economic integration".

Ramaphosa, however stated that the region's ability to establish a competitive industrial sector and promote industrial linkages has been hindered by the lack of infrastructure in areas such as energy, transport and communication.

On the way forward the South African leader said SADC states need to adopt joint cooperation efforts in infrastructure development to lower costs and enhance regional market production as well as to competitively export.

He advised member states to invest more in the ICT sector to equip themselves and capitalise on the economic potential associated with the digital sector.

Geingob takes charge

Incoming SADC chairperson and Namibia's President Hage Geingob said he was "delighted" to take charge of the regional block on behalf of "the people of the Republic of Namibia at a time when Africa is on the rise". At the occasion, Geingob urged other member states to promote the representation of women in decision- making processes, taking the example from Namibia.

"I want to reassure this summit that during Namibia's chairmanship, the region will pull together in one direction to realise economic development and shared prosperity of the people. It is a mandate we should fulfill, not fail," Geingob noted. He added that countries should also implement SADC visa exemption requirements to allow the free movement of people, goods and services within the region to promote integration.

"It's disheartening to learn that some citizens are encountering difficulties moving around the region. This is a barrier to business and our dream of regional integration. We are willing to do away with all visa requirements for all passport- carrying Africans, but not the criminals. We should, however, not create excuses for preventing Africans to move freely," he said.

He further reassured the summit that while Namibia was in charge of the regional block, he will encourage the peaceful transition of power to avoid conflicts, as it has been the culture for many years in the Southern African block.

Geingob further congratulated neighbouring Zimbabwe for conducting peaceful elections, adding that once the ongoing court case challenging the elections is concluded, SADC will ensure that "peace and stability prevails".

The president further expressed satisfaction about the ongoing preparation for elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and thanked president Joseph Kabila for paving the way for the elections to take place.

He also urged SADC states to show solidarity with the people of the Saharawi republic to increase pressure on Morocco to implement the United Nations resolutions ensuring independence for the people of western Sahara. In addition, he said SADC needs to hold a solidarity conference to show support to the Saharawi people.

Geingob added that he would work with partners to ensure that the SADC's industrialisation strategy is implemented to develop industrialisation. The President added that SADC will also continue contributing to the African Union's funding mechanism by strongly direct member states to comply with the 0,2% levy charged on imports.

He, however, raised a concern over the classification of some SADC countries, including Namibia, as middle-income countries, despite the income disparities evident on the ground. SADC thus needs to interrogate some of the statistics provided by multinational institutions to better reflect the suffering of the people.

Also at the event, chairperson of the AU commission Moussa Faki Mahamat encouraged all SADC states to sign the continental free trade agreement aimed at facilitating free trade between all African countries.

He urged the regional block to create conditions that will enable "our youth to flourish and contribute to the realisation of the Africa we want".