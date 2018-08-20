Ethiopia: Improving Supply of Pharmaceuticals Nation Wide

Ensuring uninterrupted and fair supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies plays important role in realizing better health service delivery across the nation. Medical institutions across the nation need to get adequate and continuous supply of pharmaceuticals in order to respond to the needs of the public in their respective localities.

Pharmaceutical Fund and Supply Agency (PFSA) has carried out distribution of materials that is used for the treatment and medicines for the cancer treatment, kidney ,diabetic disease, pandemic disease and drought affected areas which costs 2,708,836,193.01 Ethiopian birr.

And also additionally health program with HIV AIDS protection, family planning, vaccination activity, and tuberculosis protection was come into force with its regular time by costing 13,513,615,277.04. Ethiopian birrs.

PFSA Director General Dr. Loko Abraham said that we have already distributed pharmaceutical supplies valued at about 16.2 billion Birr this year. In Ethiopia there are 17,000 health posts, 3000 health centers and 414 hospitals. We distribute this materials for those health services with affordable prices in a sustainable manners, Dr. Loko added. The agency can provide medicines and materials for all those sectors.

Minister of Heath Dr. Amir Aman says we can facilitate a light, water and other necessary materials for the hospitals and health centers constructed during the last two years rather than constructing new ones.

Dr. Amir explains that there are many problems regarding the supply of the medicines to the health centers. The cause of the problems are two main things as Dr. Amir said the first one is an internal problems since the agency is making an structural change there was a misreading and the other one is the shortage of foreign exchange.

Even if this activity was done there was a little problem with regard to the supply of the products. Generally, this year the agency has distributed medicines and materials which is used for the health care that costs 16,222,451,470.05 Ethiopian birr.

The government have also adopts its own strategies to increase the supply of the products and the domestic producers have an allotment of 50 percent supply. Even if there was an increment of the supply, there was still a problem in relation with the society. In order to alleviate this problem the agency must make a knowledge sharing with different countries to be more effective.

The agency was established with the aim of supplying an essential medicines to avoid the country's problem. Actually there was no identification type of medicines at that times when the distribution was taken place Dr. Loko Abraham said. This has its own problems with regard to taking responsibility in relation with the supplies there by causing grievances among the society.

The other thing is this activity limits the contributions of the private sectors in supplying the products and there was also a mismatch of interest between the health centers and this has its own side effect in supplying the products for the health care.

For this end the agency is seeking solution for the problems that happened before and also there was an identification of the products. The agency provides this identification in order to be responsible for the products that are supplied for the health care and this makes the distribution of the medicines comfortable and trustworthy.

The agency can also make a condition in addition to reducing the products which is going to be expired within six months to be distributed over all sectors in order to reduce the wastage of the products. In this way this year the product which are expired and not used for many reasons accounts about 0.94 percent and this indicates a healthy usage of the products when we compare to that of the world health organization average of 2 percent.

In addition to this there was a problem regarding the disposal of expired products because of absence of relevant facility and finance for this purpose, Dr. Loko explained. In order to durably address the problems the agency is constructing a smokeless incinerator in eight major city administrations which burns 4500 kilo gram of expired drugs, medical supplies and waste products in an hour. The incinerators cost 16 million dollar and each takes four to five thousand square meters of land.

In order to strengthen the distribution management the agency constructs 17 ware houses last year and they gives a services, but there was a lack of quality with regards to the construction and this makes its own side effects with the products that accumulated in the ware houses. Now we are working to eliminate this problem by constructing standard warehouses.

Previously we are renting the warehouses from the individuals to eliminate the shortage of the warehouses which costs 23 million Ethiopian birr. Now completely we avoid the wastage of budgets that makes us for additional expenses by constructing a modernized ware houses which have a capacity of holding 80 thousand cubic meter of medicines in which takes 10 thousand care meters of lands.

The agency has also played a pivotal role last year by distributing medicines for the branches as well as for the health centers by 176 vehicles which have fridges and each have GPS technology materials. This makes the agency active, easy and smart distributor of the products for the health centers. In addition to this the agency uses new technologies in order to control the supply and distribution of the medicines.