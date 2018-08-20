18 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: More Than 1.6 Million Citizens Secure Jobs This Year

By Meseret Behailu

Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency disclosed that more than 1.6 million citizens have secured job sectors in governmental mega projects and various governmental sectors this fiscal year.

Agency's Communication Director Assefa Ferede said that regular job sector, government mega projects and public sectors are the major sources of jobs for the youth. Due to this, micro manufacturing, construction, urban agriculture, service and trade are regular job sectors that created 1,040,009 jobs. Following this, 694,041 permanent and 345,968 temporary were created for citizens.

It also created 514,627citizens on mega projects and 74,040 jobs from other sectors.

Assefa stated that the main purpose of the agency is creating job opportunity and ensuring food security through citizens participating on city development activities.

On the other hand, providing training for enterprises and job seekers are other activities carried out by the government. Following this, 810,726 trainees could be benefited throughout the country, it expected from the plan that 1,076,341 trainees in this year, he noted.

As to him, although the agency has taken a strong action on job creation and ensuring food security but some challenges still persist. Lack of skill work force, awareness creation, lack of integration, and untimely reports are some major problems of the sector that to achieved the expected goal, he underline.

He further stated that the government supported 150 million (USD) while the US government supported 300million USD for job creation and ensuring food security.

In order to properly use scarce resources, the agency supervises the enterprises four times a year and supports them that in related to creating conducive work environment, he stress.

Saving services, providing loan, market linkage, providing shades, audit servicing, enterprise transformation, and one center servicing are an action taken by the agency, although a lot remain it, he added.

He remembered that the service began during 2017 through the selected nine town and two city administrations that they selected by high number of residents while the number cities beneficiary raising from 75 to 83 in this fiscal year.

