Ethiopia: Keeping Popular Movements On the Right Path

opinion

Ethiopia has entertained several demonstrations during the last couple of years due to various causes mainly lack of good governance. Just as they were effective to pressure the government to making reforms, they should also be guided properly so that they would not be hijacked by some forces for the implementation of their ill causes, according to scholars in the field.

Dr Tarekegn Adebo Associate professor and Senior Advisor for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Addis Ababa University says demonstration is an issue of democracy since participation of people is one of its manifestations. Transparency and accountability of the government is essential for the public in order to make a trust between the people and the government.

"The demonstrations that took place during the last few years have contributed in pressurizing the ruling coalition to renew itself and change its structure and administrative systems. The contribution of youth was very high for the current changes," says Befikadu Bogale, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Dire Dawa University.

Though the popular rallies and movements ended up in bringing about change of leadership, they now seem to be overwhelmed by sporadic conflicts and havoc here and there.

Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations with Dire Dawa University Faajjii Chala stated that, the demonstration held before three or four years were triggered by the looming lack of good governance in the country. When those demonstrations took place there was a destruction of property and also loss of life and this has its own side effect with regards to the economy of the country.

However some recent demonstrations in various parts of the country embrace ill objectives as there are some groups in the demonstrations which holds a unique objective like causing ethnic or sectarian violence, Faajjii argues.

He further reiterated that, the main difference between the recent and previous demonstrations is the previous demonstration were mainly agitated by quest for good governance recently there are some movements that carry adverse objectives.

Professor Befikadu by his side, added that managing and sustaining the change is essential to continue the ongoing reforms. "The government must institutionalize the ongoing reform in order to ensure its durability. If the reform is institutionalized it is possible for the government to control everything in every aspect easily."

The demonstrations are means to an end. Hence in order to move towards the current reforms the structure from the top to bottom must strongly organize itself. Next to this the security structure and also the government administration must strongly organize itself in a well manner in order to protect the coming problems.

The government must create a forum of change for the public by responding immediately for their questions. If the government strongly organize itself it is easy to control all things that happened throughout the country. Therefore the organizational structure of the government must be strong as professor Befikadu explained.

In addition to this in order to prevent problems that arise during such event youth must ally with security forces and other governmental bodies and bring the criminals in front of the laws and give them an appropriate decision.

Every criminal must be responsible for the action that happened for example sometimes there was an idea that ,the people which made a crime during the demonstration lefts in an easy ways because there is no information which individual makes a crime and if this situation continues in this way it is impossible to be a part of the reforms.