Ethiopia: Civic Societies Aspiring Amendment of Law to Enhance Their Role

ADDIS ABABA- Civic societies and charity organizations should play their own role to strengthen the current multidimensional government reforms although they face several challenges due to the charities and society's proclamation, concerned members

Mesai Mitiku, Ethiopian Charities and Societies Forum Communication Consultant told The Ethiopian Herald that civic societies and charity organizations have unlimited role to support government development programs, to widen the political landscape and mobilizing the society. He added that civic societies have a role in avoiding violence's and conflicts.

Mesai stated that civic societies should play their own role to control the conflicts and violence by arranging public forums, teach the society and sensitizing democratic culture. He said that currently the role of civic societies in Ethiopia is very limited after the enactment of charities and societies legislation, but they have to exercise with the available situation to solve the problems and to widen the reform.

Human Rights Council Acting Director Binyam Abate also told The Ethiopian Herald that the current activity of Ethiopian charities and societies is very limited especially during the past ten years due to the proclamation.

Biniyam said that even though they face many bureaucratic and legal bottlenecks, they have to exercise by the capacity and accessibility they have to mobilize the people for the sustainable continuity of the current reforms and achieve their goals.

According to Mesai civic societies outshine during crises, hence Ethiopian civic societies have to actively engage in solving the current problems even with their challenges.

Communication Affaires Director with Ethiopian Charities and Societies Agency, Mesfin Tadesse also argues that civic societies have a big role in creating ethical society, in mobilizing society for positive changes and for democratization and development.

He said that currently the activity of civic societies in Ethiopia is limited mainly due to their own internal and external factors related to the proclamation. Although they have complaints with the Proclamation, their activity is very limited in mobilizing, educating and to become the voice of the people with the available environment.

Mesfin said that charities and societies should actively participate in supporting the government reforms by arranging public forums and discussions on peace.

Binyam added that currently those engaged in human right are establishing a consortium to actively exercise their role and other societies should also take similar measures to put positive influences.

Both Binyam and Mesai argue that few civic societies are exercising their responsibility even with the restrictive law and other administrative bureaucracies. They call the government to create favorable situation for charities and societies to exercise their activity where ever and in any field.

Both Binyam and Mesai strongly ask the government for the amendment of the proclamation and to create favorable environment for charity organizations and civil societies. Both argued that the proclamation has crippled these voluntary organizations and the main factor for the current weakness of civic societies is the unfair and restrictive proclamation. They said that as a result, civic societies are currently working for their own survival rather than investing for the community.

Legal Research Drafting and Sensitization Director with the Federal Attorney General Belayhun Yirga told the Ethiopian Herald that the proclamation is undergoing amendment. He added that Law and Justice Advisory Council has been established under the office of the Attorney General and the process of amendment is already underway.

Belayhun said that initial discussion forums are already started on the Charities and Societies Proclamation and Anti-Terrorism Law.