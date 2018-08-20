Ethiopia: Popular Movements Should Be Pacified

editorial

In the past people had to raise arms and wage ear in order to request their rights. This is mainly because of lack of relevant and adequate response to their queries. These acts cost both the government and the people a lot of resource and life.

As time goes by both people and government come to mutual understanding, where by peaceful means of pursuing queries get better place. As in the last couple of years, people were forced to take to the streets to seek solution for their grievances.

Just as other forms of expressions of though the popular rallies had played vital role in forwarding people's idea and achieving the desired result. Ethiopia has also witnessed an unprecedented number of public demonstrations and rallies in the last three to four years in various parts of the country.

The demonstrations and rallies were mainly motivated by people who were embittered by the lack of good governance, democratic and human rights issues for which the public requested to be improved.

Even though many of the demonstrations and rallies took place smoothly and peacefully, there were some that transpired in to conflict or skirmish of varying levels. There were loss of life, damage of property and violation of law.

The government has also tuned itself to the requests of the public through their repeated demonstrations and taken various actions that culminated even to the level of changing leadership at federal level.

The outcomes were full of lesson both for the government and the public. This is the government needs to tackle all the grievances before people go out to streets while people also need to learn how to pursue their queries without causing damage of properties and loss of life or minimize the magnitude.

Both the government and public need to understand that even though people managed to get the attention of the government in the past through demonstrations and rallies it does not mean that it has to continue always like that and apply such methods to seek solutions for their grievances. IT is also important to note that if such things continue like this here and there they are likely to face the risk of being swayed by people of malicious intents and be sued to apply their ill causes.

Therefore people need to make sure that they are taking to the streets only for their genuine interests are not causing damage on properties, and are not violating laws.

The government should also be serious in handling the peace and security of the public during such moments. IT has a legal responsibility to pave the way for the peaceful and effective accomplishment of the rallies and securing the wellbeing of the people and the nation.

Therefore, instead of banning such popular movements or giving violent response the government needs to play a determinant role of proactively responding to peoples quests before they come out to streets and if at all the public decide to rally, it has to ensure that they accomplish them peacefully and smoothly.