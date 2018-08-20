Ethiopia: Diaspora Coming Home for New Year

ADDIS ABABA--Following the call by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, during his trip to the US under the theme 'Break the wall build the bridge' the Ethiopian Diaspora are en-route to their homeland to celebrate Ethiopian New Year which falls on every September.

Yesterday morning, members of the Diaspora community from United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and United Arab Emirates were welcomed by PM Office Chief of Staff Fitsum Arega, Ethiopian News Agency reported.

More Following the warm invitation, a significant number of Ethiopian Diaspora is expected to visit their country for the New Year.

To facilitate this, Ethiopian Tourism Board approached relevant stakeholders that pledged special packages.

Fitsum Arega, who is also Head of the Ethiopian Tourism Board, said that discounted travel tickets, hotels and other services are set for the Diaspora.

The upcoming New Year will be celebrated uniquely with the presence of Eritrean cultural delegation and large Ethiopian Diaspora, Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced.