Ethiopia: Beating Film Industry Challenges, Flourishing the Sector

Film plays substantial role in societies' overall activities. It is a powerful medium to promote history, culture, tradition, norm and value of a nation Society is reflected in films and in turn films influence society. It also has striking contributions and massive influence on today's society to shape views opinions, behavior and attitudes of individuals and awaken our sense of responsibilities and empathies. Thus, the film industry is developing and growing in every single day across the world; and so is in our country.

Since recent times, the Ethiopia film Industry though is in its infancy stage has been showing remarkable improvements.

Noticeably, the film industry though faces some challenges is growing from day to day comparatively, said Artist Terefe Lema whom this reporter met in inaugural ceremony of a film held last week at the Ethiopian National Theater.

"I was working in Addis Ababa City Hall for decades and I performed a number of theaters including 'Othello' 'Mekdem' and 'Melkte'. While we are staging the theatres, we, actors/ actresses, had faced lot of challenges. Fortunately, we had many audiences," he said.

Nowadays, nation's film industry is growing and modernized significantly. Even it is said it is so, this does not mean that the sector is at the right track. For instance, the themes, contents, costumes and so on of the films are more related to westerns. This is entirely a menace for sector's development and has to be changed in a manner it reflects the history, and culture, norms, and living styles of the communities'. "We have our own history, culture, way of life... which can be the best theme to our films."

Film Director Berhanu Shebru on his part said that the film industry in Ethiopia has been showing some progresses. For instance, in earlier years, subtitles displayed at the bottom of the film were merely in English language. But now it is enabled to use national languages. This is a worthy move to the industry.

While talking about the challenges of the sector, the Director said that the film industry has a number of bottlenecks which challenge it not to flourish accordingly. The main reason is associated with financial constraints. Producers mostly select famous artists so as to take part in their films. This is highly interrelated with the assumption of grabbing the attention of audiences and making their film attractive. However, the trend apart from hindering the development of the art, it would discourage novices who want to join the industry.

The main focus of selecting actor/actress should be who perfectly match with the script and how he/she can play part bravely.

The other challenge is shortage of materials. The government, in this regard, has irreplaceable roles to flourish the industry by curbing the challenges the sector has faced, he added.

Mentioning the discussion Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has made recently with artists, Berhanu said that such kind of discourse and appreciation would have constructive impact to encourage artists and flourish the sector. Thus, it needs to be further strengthened, he added.