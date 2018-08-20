Ethiopia: League Vows to Enhance Economic Partnership With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Ambassador of the League of Arab States expressed the desire of member countries to enlarge the trade and investment relations with Ethiopia, the hosting country of League's 18 embassies.

Ambassador Saleh Sahboun, who is also a Permanent Representative to African Union and United Nation Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) told The Ethiopian Herald that there is a growing interest among Arab countries to enhance the economic partnership with Ethiopia.

According to the Ambassador, the fact that Ethiopia hosts the headquarters of AU and UNECA helps the country to bolster the economic relations with members of the Arab League.

Currently, 18 members of the League have established embassies in Addis Ababa in the view to scale up the socio-economic and political ties as well as the people-to-people linkage.

He said that Ethiopia is one of the leading destinations for Arab investment in Africa and the country presents itself for increased economic partnerships with members of the League.

"We have seen large-scale investment projects from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Egypt and other members of the League and the trade exchange between Ethiopia and the Arab world has also been invigorating." Ambassador Sahboun pointed out that Ethiopia's favorable business climate and government's commitment to attract Foreign Direct Investment encourage Arab companies to do business in the country.

The Arab League's Embassy in Addis Ababa has also been playing an instrumental role in promoting Ethiopia's business and investment opportunity in the view to replicate country's age-old people-to-people ties with the Arab world in economic frontier, the Ambassador added.

He further noted that the Embassy is also partnering with Ethiopia's relevant bodies to encourage Arab business communities to hold trade missions, bazaars and other forums thereby enabling them to explore country's trade and investment opportunities.

Concerning the League's economic partnership with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member countries, the Ambassador said that the double membership of Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia in the Arab League and IGAD is a contributing factor in speeding up efforts to economically integrate the East African region with the Arab world.

Ambassador Sahboun cited Ethiopia's commitment for the realization of infrastructure-driven economic integration with the neighboring countries through massively investing in the road and railway projects as well as building and expanding airports.

Recognizing the success Ethiopia has been registering in the second Growth and Transformation Plan, the Ambassador pledged a continued engagement between Arab League and the country.

It was in 2009 that the League of Arab States established its embassy in Addis Ababa representing its 22 member countries in East Africa, North Africa and Arabia.