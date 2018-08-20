Ethiopia: Ensuring Freedom of Speech for Diversity of Thoughts

analysis

Ethiopia's government decision to allow foreign based ex-activist media to operate in the country showcased its commitment to ensure freedom of expression and create the platform for people with different views entertain standpoints, communication experts say.

The government of Ethiopia has been making unprecedented media reforms and lifted the ban on the former partisan type of outlets namely Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT) and Oromia Media Network (OMN) to operate in the country.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Journalism and Communication Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University (AAU) Dr. Mulatu Alemayhehu says that the decision will have a paramount importance in enabling Ethiopian media to entertain different point of views and discourage parochial journalism.

Before the existing reforms, shortcomings were witnessed in both public-owned and private media outlets and they were not largely free from unpartisan reporting of critical issues, Dr. Mulatu says and adding that the situation has been forcing the public to seek alternate sources to get neutral information.

According to the Assistant Professor, allowing the ex-activist media work at home will also avail the opportunity to interest groups to disseminate different views and nurturing audiences' loyalty to those point of views. The permit will also be beneficial for the public to get additional platforms and enables it not to stick on few news sources.

He says that the coming of ex-activist outlets to Ethiopia's media industry will have a principal significance in widening the political landscape for people with different ideological perspectives and supplement efforts to create an informed society.

"Not only the permit assures government's commitment to press freedom and accommodate differences, it will testify the incumbent's desire for the media to operate free from political interventions. The current administration is also set a conducive environment for journalists exercise responsible reporting."

Sharing the above, Journalism and Communication Assistant Professor

at AAU Dr. Getachew Dinku says that the authorization assures government's commitment to media freedom for audiences loyal to those ex-activist outlets.

Previously, the activist media depend on secondary sources to cover domestic issues and the practice is vulnerable for distortion and re-framing of information. The Assistant Professor says that the approval is instrumental for foreign- based media outlets getting direct access to news makers and ensures the accuracy of reports.

According to Dr. Getachew, the media's closeness to news sources is also beneficial to facilitate their operation and balance their pieces through accommodating the voices of all parties.

Due to lack of direct access to officials, the foreign-based outlets had previously made stories without proper examination and their stories were largely shallow and sometimes self-motivated type.

"Formerly, the activist platforms had been primarily engaged in producing one-sided and anti-government type of news and now the permit paving the way for them to exercise professional and ethical journalism and provide the public timely and accurate information in Ethiopia's major agendas."

Another expert and Journalism and Communication Assistant Professor at AAU, Mekuria Mekasha says on his part that the government's decision will create a paradigm shift in Ethiopia's media industry through encouraging the outlets to shun partisan journalism and provide the public middle ground information.

Stating the widespread partisan type of reporting in both public-owned and commercial media, the Assistant Professor notes that the decision has the utmost importance in changing the situation and widening the middle ground for the public to consume accurate information.

The government has made a viable decision that is taking in to account media's positive role in the democratization of the country and helps the outlets transform from serving radical thoughts to play a facilitative role in initiating and staging debate forums, Mekuria adds.

Stating the public's unsatisfactory level of trust in domestic media emanates from the latter's shortcomings in accommodating different views and exercising parochial journalism, the Assistant Professor says that the ex-activist outlets are expected to accommodate different views and playing their own role to assert freedom of expression.

"Capitalizing on the modern technology and reach knowledge and experience they have acquainted with working in the US, both ESAT and OMN will do great jobs in helping the growth of Ethiopia's media industry through transforming from partisan type of journalism to professional and ethical one."

Staying many years in the Western world, the former activist platforms are expected to bring about modern technologies and new ways of reporting that will be also a great plus to Ethiopia's flourishing electronic media, Mekuria adds.

For his part, Dr. Getachew says that the media should support government's initiative in widening the media landscape through exercising responsible journalism and refrain from sensational reporting that would instigate mob mentality and conflicts.

He says that the ex-activist media need to affirm the viability of government's decision for the public in using their freedom responsibly and transform their practice from a mere report of events to news analysis and deep reports. The news analysis will play key role in informing the society about the socio-economic and political implications of such events.

To Dr. Mulatu, the widening of media landscape causing fierce competition in both public-owned and commercial media and paves the way for the audience to rate the outlets by content. The media no longer catch the audience's attention in dumping shallow news and they have to exercise professionally and ethically competent journalism to remain in the market.

The Assistant Professor points out that prime responsibility rests on ex-activist media to nurture the concept of professional and ethical reporting among journalists and replace the activist mentality to professionalism one. Even though the media have experienced journalists, attention should also be given to practice ethical journalism instead of engaged in political campaign.

The scholars highlight that the government should revise the existing media law and other legal and policy fireworks in the way that accommodate country's current discourse.

The outlets on their part expected to practice ethical and professional journalism to bring about a paradigm shift in Ethiopia's media sector.

The active engagement of both public-owned and commercial media to facilitate stages to the public express different views and shift their attention from the less-serious issues of sport, art, music and entertainment to the more critical political point of views will positively affect the society's lives and take Ethiopia's media industry one step ahead, they comment.