Ethiopia: Curbing Taxation System Challenges

opinion

The coercive nature of tax is of comparatively a recent development. The original idea of tax, as the word itself derived from the Medieval Latin term dunam/donam, and the English 'benevolence', was a voluntary act performed by subject's freewill so as to funding the expenses of government.

However, in course of times, the facet of the concept and the relation between the subject and government changed and the payment became more and more obligatory, as the history of tax revealed and Abyssinia law website stated.

Since that time, hence, tax becomes an obligatory fee or payment imposed on nations to finance government expenditures.

Economic growth of a country is the sum total of the revenue collected from the tax administration. Countries which able to collect sufficient amount of money from their citizens in the form of taxes, can provide a wide range of goods and services, such as social security insurances, transportations and infrastructure, to their people. However, to realize this, having a citizen who understands, the benefit/value of tax payment is crucial.

Unfortunately, the tax collected in our country is not at the desire level. Bottlenecks associated with inculcating the value of tax to the society, limitations in having well qualified professionals, tax fraud, and invasion, absence of collaboration with concerned bodies are among the major challenges mentioned to be reason for the underperformance in tax administration and collection, according to the members of the Federation.

According to Akaki Kality Sub city's Council Standing Committee member, Dessie Abate a number of taxpayers are not interested to pay the taxes imposed on them. Even, those who fraud and/or evade taxes or presented falsified revenue documents are not few in number.

The major reason behind this problem is that most of the tax payers are not well aware of the need to fund the government and what it means to contribute to the nation's growth. Though they understand that they are obliged to pay tax, they have poor awareness in doing so. Thus, the government should work towards that, as he stated.

The government cannot expand the necessary infrastructure or provide the necessary services unless it can collect the required taxes from citizens. Some of the officials who are at the wereda level are not working giving due emphasis in creating the awareness of the society in that regard. In fact, citizens' awareness is showing improvement much better than the previous years' experiences.

However, as it does not develop well, much remains to be done. Applying different sensitization techniques is highly needed at Wereda and Sub city level, according to him.

To end this and building nation's timely taxpaying culture, religious institutions, government and nongovernmental organization should collaborate with the government, he also mentioned.

"Back in the days, a fingerprint identification system was used to tax payers and the system has enabled to deliver quick service for customers. However, due to the problem with system, it is not possible to sustain the quick service as per to the previous years.

That, by itself, is causing a undesirable impact on the current tax administration and collection system," he stressed.

Agreeing with Dessie's idea on taxpayers' awareness gap, Yeka Sub City's Woreda Council Standing Committee member, Solomon Ayle noted that though paying tax is the duty of every citizen, in some hotels resistant is observed in delivering payment receipts to customers. Addis Ababa Revenue Authority has also limitation in inspecting hotels in this regard.

In addition to this, he further said that there is shortage of human power at the wereda level. In this regard, the Authority should work and identify the challenges to curb the bottlenecks.

Authority' s tax Imposition and Collecting Director, Yared Fekede on his part said that there must be activities that the Authority should jointly work with Urban and Housing Development Agency to reduce the obstacles witnessed in tax imposition of land administration. He mentioned that they are working to upgrade the old system fingerprint identification system to retina scan, blood and picture systems.

Regarding the activity that should be done in collaboration with other stakes he said that the Authority should work in collaboration with Land Management and the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Agency so as to close the gaps witnessed in that regard.

To end this, the Authority identifying gaps, it has presented for city administration cabinet; and the cabinet has already organized a committee to address the problem. Similarly, with the aim of improving the tax administration system and alleviate the problem related to tax imposition, a new option is underway.

However, he added that the Authority should work focusing on raising the awareness of the citizen as well as the officials mainly at wereda level as most of the tax is collected from there. Equally important, higher officials must work closely with concerned bodies, as to him.