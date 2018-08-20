Ethiopia: Reconciling Unity and Diversity

editorial

The centralized forms of government adopted in the past could not accommodate Ethiopia's diversity and hence led to extended armed struggles and conflicts. Being diversified enough, the country then adopted a multi-national federal system with the view to create one political and economic community while at the same time respecting diversity. The multi-national (ethnic based) federal system and decentralized form of government have since addressed the age long questions of Ethiopians.

Yet, since recently, there have been new developments that pose threats to the age long unity of the country, among which the major one is ethnic compartmentalization. The past unitary history of the country that threatened to cause disintegration and the recent trend of ethnic compartmentalization have once again raised the fierce debate between ethnic federalists and unionists.

True, Ethiopia is highly diversified in terms of culture and geography. And, it is no doubt that federalism is the best and ideal form of government to manage diversity. Hence, for the ethnic federalists, it would not be practical to think the rights of such a diversified group of people would be ensured through a unitary form of government. This, for them, makes federalism in Ethiopia a choice without option.

On the other hand, the multinational (ethnic) federal system has for long been source of controversy. The unionists claim that the multinational (ethnic) federalism is against the unity of the country and its adoption was a historical mistake. Particularly, article 39 of the Constitution, which grants the right to self-determination up to secession for the states in the Federal Republic, has been a source of worry for the advocates of strong unity. They fear that it would lead to the eventual disintegration of the country.

It was as the two extreme views could not reconcile and the country's unity was once again under threat that the reformist Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, acting as a unifier, came up with the concept of "medemer", the Amharic equivalent for addition, but contextually used to mean synergy, as a solution for the growing ethnic division and strong unitary sentiment.

As a result of the strong desire and emotion for unity, the Premier brought the concept - an invitation to a common cause which is Ethiopia - at the right time to reconcile extreme views. "Medemer" created public euphoria for unity as it boldly reflected the concept of unity while at the same time recognizing diversity. And it is in line with the age long culture of harmony and coexistence of Ethiopians.

True, federalism is the right form of government for Ethiopia. But the problem is that in the past, too much emphasis was given to diversity at the expense of unity. In most cases, the rhetoric of unity has been compromised.

That is why as the country is bearing the fruits of the multinational nationalism that it has also been witnessing the growing sentiment of narrow nationalism. This trend is an alarm that there needs a lot to be done in restoring old and common values of unity. And if properly understood and applied, Dr. Abiy's concept of "medemer" can play a key role in doing so.

What should be underlined here is that while having diversity is a blessing, it can also be a curse if it is utilized for short term gains and wrong intentions. And this is what has been witnessed.

Hence, it is better that that we use our diversity to further strengthen our unity. While federalism assured the right to self rule, it is also imperative that we give due emphasis to shared rule.