16 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian's E-Ticket Service to Ensure Customer Satisfaction

By Mulatu Belachew

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa- Ethiopian Airlines said the newly introduced digital payment e-ticket service has been saving a lot of time and money for customers.

The Airlines has been providing the e-ticket service in partner with United Bank.

During a press conference yesterday, Miretab Teklaye, Ethiopian Airline Digital Director said that the e-ticket selling process now enables customers to book and effect payment via Straight Through Processing (STP) interfacing.

He further said that the digital payment system offers a one-point solution for all e-ticket needs of passengers i.e whether the customer reserves its seat via telephone call or using Ethiopian Airlines Mobile APP.

United Bank Systems and E-Banking Vice President Melaku Kebede on his part said that the newly enhanced system have upgraded new features that automatically interfaced with Ethiopian e-ticketing system. The digital payment service is available for 24 hours to serve passengers, he added.

E-commerce to the e-tickets sales embarked on a new payment development that took the existing service of selling the airlines' e-tickets on the bank's digital platform to a new and higher level through using the bank multi channel services, it was learnt

