Ethiopia: Media Towards Keeping Citizens in Line

opinion

Despite the efforts made to widen the political space for opposition parties, the government, as part of the reforms, has been making considerable strides in every aspect. It pardoned political leaders and dropped charges against them. It also lifted bans on political parties which were designated as violence instigators and terrorists; and permitted access to blocked websites.

Correspondingly, it declined to prosecute the case of independent abroad-based media outlets: Oromia Media Network (OMN) and the Ethiopian Satellite Radio and Television (ESAT). In turn, it has invited all parties and individuals those living locally and abroad to take part in country's overall activities.

As a consequence, recently OMN, US-based media channel, has inaugurated its office in Addis Ababa so as to operate within the country.

Undeniably, a vibrant and independent media is a key pillar to create a healthy democratic society and accelerate economic, social, political and cultural growth through facilitating free flow of information and ideas that are fundamental for the public.

Not only that, but it can also serve as a public forum to exercise freedom of expression which is a foundational human right and the pinnacle to other rights: 'the right to hold opinions without interference and seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art or through any other media of his choice.'

However, it is important to note that beyond these decisive roles, in a wider sense of social responsibility, media have irreplaceable tasks to promote peace, democracy justice and create public order and well informed, good citizenship.

To realize this, therefore, their agendas should be entirely matters of public interest and serve thoroughly the community. On no account, their agendas detach from the ethical and moral dimensions of stakes so as to alleviate the havocs and chaos that they may create on the general public.

In this regard, the opening of OMN is a convivial one. The Network, apart from depicting government's strong political will in ascertaining the right of peoples' freedom of speech, it would have meaningful contribution to further entertain a range of credible information and diverse ideological perspectives which enable the society make informed decisions.

On the same way, the opening of the office here, in Addis Ababa, enables the Network itself be in the right place at the right time, gather and disseminate firsthand, reliable, and unbiased information, and aware its audiences' roundabout happenings.

To such effects, hence, the Network has to serve with honesty and integrity to promote social harmony, peace, safety thereby achieving social development. Furthermore, it should strive to make its outlets be fair, balance, truthful and meeting the needs of common.

As an independent media, the Network has to be free from government, parties or corporate influence and in no way promote a particular point of view. Equally, it needs to get along with the Constitution of the country.