Ethiopian Recording 6.8 Bln. Birr Profit

By Staff Reporter

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers,unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

This year, the Ethiopian Airlines has hit a record net profit of 6.8 billion birr in the concluded this Ethiopian fiscal year, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said today.

It generated 89.1 billion birr operating revenue, which grew by 43 percent during the fiscal year.

He also stated that the airline transported 10.6 million passengers and 400,339 tons of cargo, which increased in 21 and 18 percents respectively, it was indicated.

Ethiopian was given for the first time in its history a four star rating by SKYTRAX, the leading customer service rating organization in the airline industry, this fiscal year, it was learned.

Despite these successes, Ethiopian faces challenges including economic crisis and instability in the continent as well as fuel price hike, among others, CEO Tewolde pointed out.

The remarkable achievement was registered in the backdrop of aggressive foreign carriers penetration into the African market with the African airline industry collectively forecasted to lose money, he elaborated.

Furthermore, he Ethiopian Airlines has introduced 14 new additional aircraft and opened eight new international destinations during the fiscal year.

Ethiopian Airlines has 49 percent share of Guinea Airlines, 45 percent of Zambia Airlines, 49 percent of Chad Airlines and full share of Ethiopian-Mozambique Airlines, according to the CEO.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 116 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Six business : Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

