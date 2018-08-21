20 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Atheists Want Public Holiday to Hold 'Godless Parade'

By Nicholas Komu

Atheists in Kenya (AIK) want Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to declare February 17 a public holiday to mark Atheists' Day.

Following the declaration of Tuesday, August 21 as a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha, Atheists in Kenya society now want a day for non-believers as well.

In a statement to newsrooms AIK Vice President Daisy Siongok lamented about the State continuously recognizing religious holiday something the society has always opposed.

In the past, AIK has accused the government of having religious bias claiming it contravenes the constitution on being a non-religious state.

"Tuesday as a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha, a muslim holiday which will see government shutting down it's most of it's services for all Kenyans, irrespective of their faith. Kenyans who do not believe in god or gods deserve a public holiday too," Ms Siongok said.

AIK now want that Atheists Day be marked annually to commemorate their registration.

"We will use the occasion to show our lack of faith in gods, by holding godless parades in various Counties and also to increase awareness about atheism in Kenya. We believe that this will promote freedom of religion as a human right in Kenya and a strategic national interest, in line with Article 27 of Kenya's Constitution," the AIK vice president stated.

AIK was registered as a Society in February, 17th, 2016 (Societies Act, Cap 108).

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

