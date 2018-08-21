Kenya: Don't Buy Drugs From Unlicensed Suppliers, CS Warns Counties

Counties have been warned against buying drugs from suppliers who have not been cleared by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said some counties have looked for other suppliers after defaulting on payment to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

"Getting other suppliers after defaulting on payments to Kemsa is only a temporary solution that will harm the counties' efforts to supply quality medicines and non- pharmaceutical products," she said.

Ms Kariuki said the alternative suppliers may not be as qualified as Kemsa, thus posing a great risk to Kenyans who may be exposed to substandard drugs.

"It is no use running away from the authority that counties have been engaging for years. It is the counties' responsibility to clear the debts. They should make an effort to meet their obligations and ensure they restore the trust and normal supplies to health facilities," the CS said.

OBSTACLE

Governors cause pain for poor patients

Kemsa says debts by counties affecting operations

Kemsa caught up in expired drugs scandal

Crisis looms as hospitals go without drugs

She said such moves by counties could become an obstacle to the country's efforts to achieve the universal health coverage, which is a key pillar of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

Ms Kariuki was speaking on Friday during the release of a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on the systems, policies, procedures and practices in the pricing of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies in the public health sector.

The EACC report revealed that some counties were buying drugs from unauthorised entities.

Muranga County, for instance, has been marked for outsourcing drugs from private pharmacies yet the devolved unit owes Kemsa Sh46 million that has been pending for three years.

HUGE DEBTS

The private pharmacies have also stopped supplying the county with drugs because of huge debts.

Other counties include Narok and Migori that owe Kemsa Sh104 million and Sh58 million respectively.

Kemsa is currently owed Sh1.8 billion by the counties.

The authority has maintained Muranga County will have to clear its arrears before any order is supplied.

According to Kemsa CEO Jonah Mwangi, counties procure 70 per cent of drugs and 30 per cent of non-pharmaceutical items.

He said he was worried about the quality of non-pharmaceutical items being procured from other sources.

STANDARD SYRINGES

"We have had several cases of low standard syringes and gloves in the market; this is because most of them are procured from other entities. We are working closely with regulatory boards to regulate the market and to ensure that we give Kenyans quality services," Dr Mwangi said.

Ms Emma Chege, the EACC deputy director Prevention, said the survey discovered that there is no list of suppliers licensed by PPB to manufacture and distribute non-pharmaceutical supplies in Kenya that counties could use as a reference in procuring medicines.

"This (situation) has led to the procurement of all forms of supplies and drugs, some of which are of very poor quality. They include syringes and needles which break while being used, causing medical complications," Ms Chege said.

SUBSTANDARD DRUGS

She asked the ministry to ensure that it publishes the list to reduce cases of counties buying substandard drugs from dubious suppliers.

According to the survey, the government last renewed the Kenya Essential Medicines List in 2012, hence leaving room for more suppliers not accredited to fill the market.

The survey noted that various facilities in the country were not linked to a central database that could alert county procurement heads of stockouts (shortage of drugs and non-pharmaceuticals).

It called on counties to set up digital medical supply monitoring systems for easier and more client-focused management.

Kemsa has lifted the ban on Nairobi, Kilifi, Homa Bay and Trans Nzoia counties after reaching an agreement.

Kilifi has written a commitment letter to clear Sh78 million arrears in full once the new financial year reopens.

LIFTED BAN

Trans Nzoia will clear Sh41 million by paying Sh30 million in the first instalment once the system is operational.

Homa Bay will clear its arrears of Sh81 million and Nairobi County will service its outstanding debt of Sh234 million in Sh30 million monthly instalments.

"We have resumed business with both Nairobi and Trans Nzoia counties by supplying medical commodities. This will mark the end to the medical commodities dry spell that has seen an uproar in the counties," Dr Mwangi said.

This, he said, followed intense discussions with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Kemsa last supplied Nairobi with drugs in February 2017.

The stalemate led to months of drug shortages in various public health facilities, forcing thousands of residents to spend exorbitantly on drugs supplied by private pharmacies.

Dr Mwangi was speaking during the flagging off of essential medicines and medical supplies worth Sh146.5 million that will be distributed to 102 facilities in the county.