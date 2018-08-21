20 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Amendment of Constitution Will Accelerate Land Reform - Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the interpretation of section 25 of the Constitution which relates to land expropriation must be made explicitly clear to enable the speeding up of land reform processes.

Giving the keynote address at the African Farmers' Association of South Africa's (Afasa) Agribusiness Transformation Conference Gala Dinner in Kempton Park on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said the amendment of section 25 would make it possible to use the section as a transformational instrument in land ownership.

In 2017, the ruling party resolved to expropriate land without compensation, however, the section in the Constitution which deals with expropriation of land does not expressly state that land can be requisitioned in this manner.

"The clarity that is sought about what the Constitution says, the implied interpretation of the Constitution, is that section 25 does not prohibit the expropriation of land without compensation and the proposal that we essentially put forward is to make that clear, explicitly clear and once that is clear, we will then be able to speed ahead with our land reform processes," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said those who want to work the land must be given it expeditiously so that the healing of a festering wound of the past could commence.

"We still have a festering wound in terms of how the land was taken from our people and that wound needs to be healed and the only way to heal that wound is to give land to the people. Doing so will ensure a fair and prosperous future for all of our people.

Obstacles for farmers

"This whole process of expropriation without compensation is but one of the mechanisms that we are going to utilise to effect land reform. The other mechanisms are obviously programmes we have had in place for a long time and those programmes will continue as they are now.

He said that restitution programmes and the redistribution of land would continue alongside the expropriation of land without compensation.

"In the end, this will result in the security of tenure to all South Africans, not just to some South Africans."

Ramaphosa also said government would ensure that land reform processes would not bring instability to the country but actually help in stabilising the country and the economy.The president said he was also aware of the difficulties, including bureaucracy in government, that farmers face.

"I want us in government to remove all the obstacles that farmers [face].

"It means that we must expand the basket of agricultural support services available to both established and emerging farmers," Ramaphosa said.

"We should ensure that government uses its procurement power to open up markets for emerging farmers.

"Through accelerated land redistribution, and with the necessary support from the state, more and more black farmers will emerge, unlocking the economic potential both of land and of people."

Ramaphosa said that the nation must work together to make land reform a success.

"This is the time for South Africans to find each other, not fight each other. Black and white farmers must together, and working with government, build a better future not just in the agrarian economy but in society at large."

President Ramaphosa is received by the President of AFASA, Dr Vuyo Mahlati, Chairperson of AFASA Mr Neo Masithela, Director of Deciduos Fruit Development Chamber of South Africa Mr Pitso Sekhoto and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. pic.twitter.com/3f3tE0ZRN5-- PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 20, 2018

Source: News24

South Africa

Fuel Price Meeting Blames Petrol Cost Hikes on Exchange Rates, Venezuela Instability

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has presented several reasons why South Africans have to pay more at the pumps during an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.