South Africa: Worcester Man Gets Life in Jail for Raping, Killing Son

Western Cape police have welcomed the life sentences handed to a man who claimed his son had died as a result of a gang fight in Worcester last year.

Charles Witbooi, 38, was convicted for several crimes, including rape and murder, against the child. He was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, said Captain FC van Wyk.

On May 29, 2017, members of the Junior Cisko Yakkies and Uitbyters gangs were involved in a fight over turf in Avian Park.

Police received information from a hospital on the same day that a child had died, allegedly as a result of the gang fight that morning.

Van Wyk said Witbooi alleged that members of the Young Red Criminals gang had pelted him with stones and killed the child as he was carrying him.

It was not immediately clear what the child's exact age was.

The suspicions of detective Constable Johan Saayman were raised after examining the information Witbooi provided about the times and place of the alleged attack.

He was brought in for questioning and arrested.

Saayman discovered during his investigation that the child had sustained severe injuries to his body, including around the anal area, as well as damage to his internal organs.

Witbooi was sentenced to two life terms for murder and rape, respectively.

He was also sentenced to two years in jail for kidnapping, a year in jail for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and three months imprisonment for malicious injury to property.

"The outcome of the case was well received by the Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General (Khombinkosi) Jula, who said that no person who commits such a crime to a child should be allowed back into society," said Van Wyk.

"He congratulated the investigating officer for doing everything possible to get to the truth in the case and ensuring a conviction."

Source: News24