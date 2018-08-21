A land broker tried to scream his way out of police grip in Nyeri after being arrested over fraud.

Two undercover detectives arrested the man in Nyeri Town.

A local had accused the man of conning him an unspecified amount of money in a land deal.

Despite his wailing and pleas from his son to the officers to let him go, a detective held onto his grip.

He even tried running off several times but the officers would not let go.

The man tried making calls to individuals he referred to as "Wakubwa" but nobody seemed to answer his calls.

The scuffle spilled onto Kimathi Street in Nyeri interrupting traffic flow.

However, with assistance from officers on patrol, the man was finally cuffed and bundled into a police van.