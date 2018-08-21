20 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Results of Uhuru's Lifestyle Audit Order Released

By Thomas Matiko

The government has released the initial results of the lifestyle audit ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his war against graft.

Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe said the initial vetting process saw 400 senior officials heading procurement departments and accounting units cleared.

"As of today 400 officers have been cleared to return to work and resume their duties. Due to employer/employee confidentiality terms, communication to the officers as to the conditions of return is to be effected by their respective supervising officers," said Mr Kiraithe in a press statement on Monday.

The government however did not disclose the number of officers who failed the lifestyle audit. The audit is now expected to move to junior officers.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua had indicated that lie detectors would be used in the audits to ensure accountability by the affected officials.

On June 1, President Kenyatta ordered heads of all government procurement departments in all ministries and state corporations to proceed on compulsory leave to allow for a thorough lifestyle audit. Their deputies had taken over in an acting capacity.

This development followed revelations by the Daily Nation newspaper revealed that one of the main suspects in the National Youth Service scandal Ann Ngirita was paid million for supplying nothing due to faulty procurement of tenders.

