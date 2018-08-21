Kenya: Dennis Itumbi Still Holds Grudge As World Mourns Kofi Annan

Dennis Itumbi, the State House Secretary Digital, New Media and Innovations, has penned a blunt tribute to former UN secretary general Kofi Annan who died on Saturday.

Itumbi dwelt on Annan's role in the International Criminal Court cases against six Kenyans, among them president Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

He said Mr Annan attempted to block the duo.

"I personally choose to remember Kofi Annan as the man who attempted to stop UhuRuto from being President and wanted them Jailed at ICC. Choices, he agreed with Johnie Carson, have consequences. Kenyan people ignored him and made their choice at the ballot anyway," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr itumbi said he would love his eulogy to be truthful.

'MOURN IN TRUTH'

"When I die write and fill my epitaph with truth, not flattery, poetry and flowers. As long as I live I will do the same, mourn in truth. That way I will be true to self," he said.

Mr Annan was at the heart of resolving the 2008 post-election crisis that left more than 1,000 Kenyans dead and more than 500,000 others homeless.

The former SG was handed an envelope with names of six Kenyans who a commission of inquiry said bore the greatest responsibility for the chaos.

He handed it over to former ICC prosecutor Loius Moreno Ocampo who indicted the six. Besides Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto, the envelope included former head of civil service Francis Muthaura, former Inspector of Police Hussein Ali Mohammed, former ODM chairman Henry Kosgey and radio journalist Joshua arap Sang.

OPPOSED UHURUTO

Mr Itumbi cited two cases where Mr Annan was opposed to the UhuRuto ticket in the run up to the 2013 general election.

In one of the stories, he was quoted by BBC saying: "There must be confidence and trust by other nations and the international community. When you elect a leader who cannot do that, who will not be free and who will not be easily received, it is not in the interest of the country concerned, and the population, I'm sure, should understand that."

Mr Itumbi, however, saluted Mr Annan for writing a book.

"May God comfort his family and rest his soul, where only He can determine, in His Divine Wisdom," he said.