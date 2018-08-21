Kenya: Five Shot As Police Quell Chaos At Kibunguchy Driver's Burial

Five people, among them three police officers, have sustained bullet injuries after chaos erupted during the burial of the driver of Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

Among those injured in the Monday incident include the bodyguards of Dr Kibunguchy, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, who had accompanied the leaders to the burial ceremony.

Kapkomoy Ward MCA Ben Wanjala in Trans Nzoia County and a mourner also suffered bullets wounds in the confrontation between the police and rowdy members of the public.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Kimilili dispensary.

HECKLING

Trouble started when Kakamega County Chief Officer in charge of Sports Robert Kundu Makhanu arrived at the funeral but was heckled and chased away by the rowdy mourners.

Police were forced to fire in the air to disperse the rowdy mourners who were baying for Mr Makhanu's blood.

It is during the commotion that the four people were shot and injured, disrupting the funeral service.

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula was among leaders from Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties who attended the funeral.

Dr Kibunguchy's driver, Douglas Wakachi, was shot dead by armed gangsters last week at a motel in Soy Market, Kakamega County.

The MP survived the 9pm attack by the gangsters who are still at large.