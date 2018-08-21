Kenya: Governor Wa Iria Replaces Peter Munga At Murang'a Water Firm

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has replaced businessman Peter Munga as the chairman of Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) after serving for 16 years.

The governor, who made the changes through Gazette Notice No 8391 of August 15, appointed Environmentalist Joseph Kimura as the interim chairman of Muwasco.

"It is notified for general information that the governor [of] Murang'a County appoints Joseph H. Kimura (Prof) as the interim chairman of Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company Limited (Muwasco). Effective immediately, Peter Kahara Munga ceases to be chairman of Muwasco," read the gazette notice.

Prof Kimura holds a PhD on accounting from the University of California and has served in different capacities in both the government and private companies.

He is currently a director at Development Bank of Kenya and UAP Insurance.

He also served as a director at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company from 2010 to 2013.

NDAKAINI DAM

Prof Kimura founded the Ndakaini Dam Environmental Conservation Association (Ndeka) in 1989.

The association has been instrumental in rehabilitating Ndakaini Dam.

His appointment brings to an end leadership wrangles pitting Mr Wa Iria and Mr Munga.

The two have been embroiled in tussles over the leadership of the water company that serves Murang'a town and its environs.

According to the gazette notice, the changes made by Governor Wa Iria were informed by the ruling and orders of the High Court's Judicial Review Case no 5 of 2017 that stated that water companies are the property of county governments.

This was after Muwasco went to court on December 12 to challenge a gazette notice by the governor dissolving all the water companies and replacing them with a caretaker committee.

But on January 31, 2018, the two friends-turned-foes met at Mr Wa Iria's office and buried the hatchet, promising to work together to increase water connections for Murang'a residents.

Mr Munga, 79, has led the water company since its inception 12 years ago.