Kenya: Police Hunt for Paedophile Who Bragged With Victims' Photos On Facebook

Police are looking for a man who has left the online community in shock after bragging online of his alleged sex encounters with minors.

In pictures that have gone viral on social media, the man boasts that he is untouchable by the police.

One of his victims in the photos appears to a girl between five to six years, while another is in her mid-teen years.

The photos are captioned with stomach-churning details of how he lured his victims into his trap and what he did to them.

He also throws jibes at members of a popular Facebook group Kilimani Mums

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has confirmed that investigations are ongoing to arrest the man behind the indecent posts.

This is what the online community had to say.

@Abdi_thelTguru said; "@DCI_Kenya do the right job here guys, we need to stump out useless headless people in the society before they become a vice."

@KimaniKim13 tweeted; "really..? Someone in his right state of mind can write that nonsense and then post his pic... ? Maybe and just maybe it's a setup by someone against another. However, let the experts deal with it."

@LordWakaguku wrote; "This is terrifying. God. The last one is shockingly astounding."

@KwachRapemo commented; "Definitely someone is using another man's identity to get him behind bars."

@shayleenker said; "It's obviously someone using his pics for malice as it's a new account."

@Francis10646801 wrote; "This is unacceptable inadmissible and unmistakably punishable... We cannot condone sexual defilement in our society."

@MwauraWakanyi said; "This is very sad. Kenyan's need prayers."

