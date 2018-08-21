Uganda: Gulu Forensic Lab Commissioned

Gulu — A Shs500 million regional Forensic Laboratory has been commissioned in Gulu District, more than a decade since its construction started in 2007.

The project was funded by the government under the Internal Affairs Ministry with support from the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS).

Speaking at the commissioning last Friday, Mr Kepher Kuchana Kateu, the director of the Government Analytical Laboratory, said the facility will serve the northern Uganda region in aiding police investigations and administration of justice.

"This facility will help in profiling evidence picked from crime scenes; it is going to make a big turnaround in dispensation of justice in the court in the fastest time,' Mr Kateu said.

He noted that the laboratory has eight departments which will offer forensic services, storing of exhibits, DNA testing, quality control and boost the fight against fraud and bribery.

Mr Kateu said the laboratory in Wandegeya averagely receives between 30 and 40 samples of exhibits to be analysed daily, which is overwhelming. He added that decentralising the forensic laboratory will enable some of the cases to be investigated on time within the region.

Handling and storage

"Some samples and exhibits reach the government analytical laboratory when they are already spoilt or tempered with because of lack of proper storage facility and there is also high cost in transporting the exhibits. This facility has the capacity to help police with evidence storage," Mr Kateu said.

He said the facility will be fully operational by October this year, after the release of the second quarter finances to purchase some of the vital equipment.

Ms Lucy Ladira, an advisor of access to justice at JLOS, said the forensic laboratory will help victims of gender based violence to access justice since evidence can now be proved within a short time.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson, welcomed the development.