20 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Gulu Forensic Lab Commissioned

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Ocungi

Gulu — A Shs500 million regional Forensic Laboratory has been commissioned in Gulu District, more than a decade since its construction started in 2007.

The project was funded by the government under the Internal Affairs Ministry with support from the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS).

Speaking at the commissioning last Friday, Mr Kepher Kuchana Kateu, the director of the Government Analytical Laboratory, said the facility will serve the northern Uganda region in aiding police investigations and administration of justice.

"This facility will help in profiling evidence picked from crime scenes; it is going to make a big turnaround in dispensation of justice in the court in the fastest time,' Mr Kateu said.

He noted that the laboratory has eight departments which will offer forensic services, storing of exhibits, DNA testing, quality control and boost the fight against fraud and bribery.

Mr Kateu said the laboratory in Wandegeya averagely receives between 30 and 40 samples of exhibits to be analysed daily, which is overwhelming. He added that decentralising the forensic laboratory will enable some of the cases to be investigated on time within the region.

Handling and storage

"Some samples and exhibits reach the government analytical laboratory when they are already spoilt or tempered with because of lack of proper storage facility and there is also high cost in transporting the exhibits. This facility has the capacity to help police with evidence storage," Mr Kateu said.

He said the facility will be fully operational by October this year, after the release of the second quarter finances to purchase some of the vital equipment.

Ms Lucy Ladira, an advisor of access to justice at JLOS, said the forensic laboratory will help victims of gender based violence to access justice since evidence can now be proved within a short time.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson, welcomed the development.

Uganda

Bobi Wine in Fela Kuti's Path of Resistance

In Nigeria in the 80s and 90s, Fela Kuti was a major voice of opposition to the oppressive military regime through his… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.