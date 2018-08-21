21 August 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Africa: Melania Trump Announces Solo Trip to Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

First lady Melania Trump is planning her first big solo international trip with a visit to several African countries in October.

"This will be my first time traveling to Africa, and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,'' Trump said in a statement released Monday.

President Donald Trump, who has not visited Africa since taking office, will not accompany the first lady, according to The Associated Press, which first reported news of the trip.

The president created a global outcry when he reportedly used the term "s---hole countries" when speaking about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations. He has since denied making the remarks.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady chose Africa for her first major solo international trip after she learned about some of the development programs that are under way in many of its countries, especially in children's health and education.

"We are a global society, and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another," the statement said.

Additional details about the first lady's trip were not available.

U.S. first ladies visiting Africa to promote various issues is nothing new.

During President George W. Bush's second term, Laura Bush made five goodwill trips to Africa to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and malaria.

But not all trips were about work. In 2007, Laura Bush took her daughters, Jenna and Barbara, on a safari.

Michelle Obama also visited Africa at the end of her husband's first term. She traveled to South Africa and Botswana with her daughters, Malia and Sasha, and her mother, Marian Robinson, a niece and a nephew. During the visit, the first daughters accompanied their mother on a visit with South African leader Nelson Mandela at his home.

Michelle Obama and her daughters returned to Africa in 2016, with stops in Liberia and Morocco, as part of the Let Girls Learn initiative, a program that encouraged developing nations to educate girls.

Africa

Weah to Bestow Liberia's Highest Honor On Arsene Wenger and Claude De Roy

On Friday, August 24, a day set aside by the Republic of Liberia to commemorate its flag, President George Manneh Weah… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.