Rwanda's U18 women basketball team snatched the fourth place at this year's 14th edition of FIBA U18 Women's African Championships that concluded Sunday in Maputo, Mozambique.

Center Bella Murekatete was named on the tournament's All-Star five team, her second time following her nomination in the All-Star Team during the U16 edition in 2016.

The reigning FIBA Africa Zone V champions finished fourth after losing to former champions Angola 46-59 in the third place playoff.

This was the first time Rwanda was competing at the continental biennial event.

Meanwhile, Mali claimed their seventh title after edging hosts Mozambique 86-33.

Assetou Sissoko and Sika Kone sparked Mali with game-high of 25 points apiece and, 11 and 17 rebounds, respectively, in the effortless victory.

After reaching the final, both Mali and Mozambique qualified for the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup, whose host nation is yet to be determined.

Former champions Egypt defeated Cape Verde 43-38 in the fifth place playoff game while DR Congo beat Uganda 48-38 in the seventh place playoff.

Sissoko was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP), headlining the All-Star Five awards where she was joined by Alexia Dizeko (Angola), Filipa Calisto (Mozambique), Aminata Sangare (Mali) and Bella Murekatete (Rwanda).

Sunday

2018 FIBA Africa U18 Women

Final

Mali 86-33 Mozambique

Third place playoff

Angola 59-46 Rwanda

5-6 classification game

Egypt 43-38 Cape Verde

7-8 classification game

Uganda 38-48 DR Congo