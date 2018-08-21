21 August 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Libya: Death Toll Escalating in Libyan Hostilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — NO less than 130 civilians, including children, have been killed during hostilities in Libya since the beginning of the year.

Schools have been damaged and children are missing out on education while women and girls face serious risks of sexual violence in the North African country.

Violence and threats are jeopardising the capacity of medical aid workers as they attempt to assist wounded and sick civilians.

Maria Ribeiro, the United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, said it was crucial that all humanitarian staff could work in a safe environment so that life-saving assistance could reach people in need without delay.

"Libyan humanitarian workers are often the first responders," she said at the commemoration of World Humanitarian Day this past weekend.

Ribeiro called on all parties in Libya to do everything in their power to protect those most vulnerable, especially people caught up in conflict and to ensure access for humanitarian assistance.

"This demands tolerance, respect for human rights and dignity," she said.

The oil-rich country of more than 6 million people has been in crisis since international forces overthrew longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

Libya has been torn among numerous rival, armed militias affiliated with distinct regions, cities and tribes since the demise of Gaddafi.

The government has been weak and unable effectively to exert its authority over the country.

Libya

NFF Considers Asaba Stadium for Super Eagles Versus Libya Qualifier

The newly opened Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba may host Nigeria's African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya in October.… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.