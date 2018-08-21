20 August 2018

Africa: World Mourns Passing of Global Icon Annan

By Russell Adadevoh

Accra — CONDOLENCES continue to pour in for the late United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

The globally-renowned Ghanaian diplomat passed away this past weekend after a short illness, aged 80.

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has declared a week of national mourning.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South African President, expressed shock at the death which came a few weeks after Annan attended the centenary celebrations of the former President, Nelson Mandela.

"It is indeed a great loss to us and to the global community," Ramaphosa said.

The Elders, an international non-governmental organisation of public figures established by Mandela, also mourned Anna's passing. He was its chairperson.

"Annan's death comes as a great shock to us as we were with him only a few weeks ago when he visited South Africa," The Elders stated.

Hage Geingob, Namibian president and chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), expressed sadness at the passing of the first black African UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

"Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero," Geingob said.

Zimbabwe president-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is among politicians Annan met in his final days, ahead of the country's historic elections last month.

He lauded the deceased as an inspiration.

"His message of democracy, peace and harmony must continue to reverberate, both in Africa and around the world," Mnangagwa said.

António Guterres, current UN Secretary-General, lauded Annan as a proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity. Flags will globally fly at half mast for three days since his death.

"His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all of us," Guterres said.

Annan was born in the southern Kumasi city in Ghana.

He was the seventh UN Secretary General, from 1997 to 2006.

