Namibia: World Rugby Comes to Namibia's Rescue

WORLD Rugby has come to Namibia's rescue with financial assistance to ensure their continued participation in the South African Currie Cup competition.

The Welwitschias' continued participation in the competition was threatened due to budget cuts by the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to its smaller sub unions. At its annual general meeting three weeks ago, Saru announced that due to budget cuts, the Welwitschias could only continue playing in the Currie Cup First Division if the Namibia Rugby Union covered the costs of their opponents for their home matches in Windhoek.

With Namibia due to host three matches in Windhoek this year, these costs of the visiting teams amounted to about N$650 000. Besides that, the subsidy that the NRU received from Saru for participating in the Currie Cup was also cut by about N$1 million, with the result that Namibia had to come up with at least N$1 600 000 to ensure their continued participation in the competition.

Urgent negotiations and conference calls over the past few weeks between the CEO of the NRU, Mervin Green, World Rugby, and the South African sub unions have, however, saved the day, with World Rugby agreeing to assist Namibia.

"It's been a very difficult situation, but World Rugby assured me they will see what they can do and how they can assist us," Green said.

"Their understanding is that we have to stay in the Currie Cup for as long as we can. To them its non-negotiable and it also makes sense, because where else are we going to play," he added.

Namibia's continued participation has now been secured, and their first match against the Griffons in Windhoek on Saturday, will now go ahead as planned. Green added that he is still trying to cut further costs.

"I'm negotiating with my CEO counterparts in South Africa to see how we can save costs. For instance, if we book their flights through Air Namibia in stead of through SAA or British Airways, we can save up to N$60 000 like that, so we are still busy with these negotiations," he said.

With Namibia now having qualified for next year's Rugby World Cup, Green said it was imperative to ensure continued participation and preparation next year as well.

"The serious preparations for the World Cup will start now and we just have a few players who have contracts abroad or in South Africa, but the bulk of the players are in Windhoek, so we have to give them some sort of high level competition to compete in because the standard of club rugby is not high enough," Green said, adding that he had also secured the Welwitschias' participation in the SuperSport Challenge next year.

"I had to make sure that we stay in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, because otherwise, what are we going to do between February and June next year. We will compete in the Nations Cup in June but that's just three matches in June and we need to prepare from February so the SuperSport Challenge will be vital for us and especially for the local-based players," he said.

Green added that they are trying to secure more friendly matches for Namibia in the run-up to the World Cup.

"We are looking at a couple of warm-up games, maybe against the Stormers and the Bulls; I'm busy with those negotiations at the moment but we still need confirmation on that. There might also be one or two matches against the Springboks, we are looking at that as well," he said.

Green also announced that JP Nel and Jaco Engels will take over as the head coaches of the Welwitschias following the resignation of Lynn Jones two months ago. Jones has since taken up the post of head coach of Russia and will prepare them for the World Cup next year.

Jood Opperman has also been drafted in as an assistant coach for the Welwitschias.