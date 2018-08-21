Namibia: Mob Besieges Church Over 'Caged Children'

AN ANGRY sibling's message to the police about her sister being held hostage at a Katutura church in Windhoek sparked a chain of fake messages yesterday.

The message sent out early yesterday morning claimed that children and women were being kept in cages and containers at the Fountain of Water Ministries near the Katutura Magistrate's Court in Windhoek.

The Namibian could not establish the names of these sisters by the time of going to print yesterday.

A police team led by inspector Christina Fonsech raided the church around 20h00 on Sunday after breaking the gate and the door, while a mob later descended on the church, demanding to be let in and see the truth for themselves.

An officer said a girl had informed them that her sister was stuck in a container at the church.

After receiving the call, the officer, who did not want to be named, said they rushed to the church. However, they found the gate locked, and had to break in.

The officer said they found the girl at the church on Sunday night, and quickly took her away.

When The Namibian arrived around 07h00 yesterday morning, about 20 people, including pastor Jacques Simpu and his wife, were being held at the church.

The container outside is used as a kitchen and has no cages, except for the presence of cooking utensils and a few other paraphernalia. There is a canvas around the perimeter fence.

A tombstone-like structure with the inscription Agape Kingdom Love Rules faces the gate, and is enclosed in a pink tent.

Immediately inside the church, there is a conference room, and Simpu and about 20 of his followers were found in the main church hall on the left.

Simpu, who was wearing a T-shirt that had blood from a wound on his face, was handcuffed, while some of his followers slept on the mattresses, and others sat on chairs. Fonsech showed the media the clean toilets and the mattresses, and said they had found the girl, whose sister had called the police, hidden in a container.

"I found instructions that state that they can kill people in three days. If the church is genuine, why do they need to kill people?" she asked.

Although Simpu did not want to talk about the police raid, he later said the people in the church had stayed behind for prayers after the main church service.

The Congolese-born pastor, who has been in Namibia since 2000, explained that the girl who called the police was once a member of the church, and that she left in a huff.

According to Simpu, the mattresses which the police said were proof that people were staying at the church are used during all-night prayers. He also said nobody was fed sand, as was being claimed.

"I use the kombi you saw outside to drop off some of the church members when it is late. Some of the people stay at a church house in Okuryangava," he said, adding that nobody stayed at the church.

He denied killing people, and said only one person who was brought in for prayers and fell seriously ill was rushed to hospital for treatment.

"We don't keep sick people here. They come for help," Simpu stated.

An 18-year-old youth, who was found in the church, said he has been a member for the past five years. The youth, who identified himself as Muyunda, said he and others had stayed behind for prayers.

"I don't stay here. I only come for church service," the unemployed youth said.

Another member, Munee Hengari, said she was attending the church willingly, and had come for prayers. She added that the police action was unnecessary and exaggerated. Her sister, Connie Kasuto, however, told The Namibian later that Hengari had left home about two months ago, saying she wanted to stay in the house of God.

According to Kasuto, Hengari left her job at NUST, moved out of her rented house, and took her furniture to the church.

Hengari could not confirm this claim later because she had then been taken to the police station.

As the claims of children and women being kept in cages spread, a huge crowd gathered at the church gate, resulting in the police closing the gates.

By late yesterday, the pastor and his wife were still being held at the church, while members of the congregation had been taken to the Katutura Police Station to give statements.