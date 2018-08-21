20 August 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Vodacom Extends Mobile Solution for Expecting Mothers

By Gift Ndolwane

Johannesburg — THE free health information and videos platform initiated by Vodacom to aid parents and guardians as they deal with pre and post pregnancy is now available to subscribers of other networks.

Called the Mum and Baby platform, it was launched in March 2017 under the Vodacom Siyakha umbrella.

It currently has just over 1 million registered users and connects mothers and guardians to numerous sources of information, enabling them to learn about their pregnancy and facilitate healthy post-pregnancy years for their little ones.

In line with Women's Month, the offering has been made available to all South African mothers and guardians.

Although not zero-rated for non-Vodacom customers, it will still include an SMS service, which provides three SMSs per week for customers, covering topics related to the various stages of pregnancy, a mobile site where users will have access to videos, articles on numerous topics such as sexual and reproductive health, pregnancy information, breastfeeding, immunisation, mother-child bonding, early childhood development, nutrition and HIV/AIDS.

There are also tools such as a due date calculator, medicine checker and immunisation calendar.

Gokhan Ay, Vodacom Managing Executive: Segment Marketing, said the company understood life's challenges could prove to be tough for emerging and mass segment customers.

"This is why we have extended our Mum and Baby platform to non-Vodacom customers," Ay stated.

The executive noted that parents wanted to raise their children in the healthiest way possible and provide a decent education for their children.

"This Women's Month, we want to reach out to South African mothers and guardians, granting them easy access to information that will help them along their journey into parenthood," Ay said.

Dubbed "a nurse at your fingertips," Mum and Baby has been playing a vital role in enabling customers to gain valuable information from weekly SMSs, articles and promotional vouchers from retailers.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

