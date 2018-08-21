South Africa: Internet Exchange Growth Boosts Cape Connectivity

Cape Town — CAPE Town's Internet Exchange (CINX) has been extended to a third location thereby boosting internet connectivity in the coastal city.

Malcolm Siegel, Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) board member, made the announcement at the iWeek industry conference and exhibition in the city.

With the extension to Diep River, CINX now encompasses three sites hosted by Liquid Telecom, the other sites being Teraco in Rondebosch and Internet Solutions in Parklands.

The new INX facility is positioned close to the many ISPs and others who interconnect at CINX in order to route Internet traffic locally to save costs.

"The good news for the Cape's online community is rolling in thick and fast," Siegel, who is also INX-ZA committee member, said.

"Not only did Cape Town's INX recently become a multisite, but we now have three INX locations up and running. INXs help Internet Service Providers (ISPs) route traffic locally, helping to contain costs in a tight economy, while users benefit from reduced latencies," Siegel explained.

INX-ZA operates SA's only community-run Internet exchanges, including CINX, Johannesburg (JINX) and Durban (DINX).

INX-ZA's Johannesburg exchange point has provided continuous, uninterrupted services to users since June 1996

The annual iWeek is taking place until August 24.

According to INX-ZA Manager, Nishal Goburdhan, South Africa's Internet community has been investing in INXs for the better part of two decades and continues to do so as economies globally look to the web to power growth.

"We're proud to be able to play a leading role in South Africa and Africa's bright future," Goburdhan said.