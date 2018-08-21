Sudan: Floods Destroy Vital Road Bridge in Darfur

Darfur / Sennar — Rains and flash floods have caused the collapse of the Mesco Bridge which links North Darfur and South Darfur, just one month after it was built.

The collapse has led to disruption of all travel from El Fasher to Nyala and vice versa.

Sennar

More than 400 families affected by floods and rain have been living in the streets of Sennar in the open for more than a week without provision of any aid.

A senior official in the native administrations told Radio Dabanga that the affected people in Rahal are still in the open and have not been provided with any supplies of blankets, tents, or relief material. He called on charitable organisations to provide assistance to those affected.

The level of El Dindir River in Sennar state reached its highest level, prompting the government to warn residents on the river strip that it is necessary to exercise caution in anticipation of any possible increase or emergency.

Swollen Nile

Heavy rains over the past weeks have severely swollen the entire Nile river. Last week, 22 school children and a hospital employee were drowned when a boat capsized and sank in the Nile at El Buheira locality in River Nile state.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, at least 23 more people have died in Sudan in flash floods following heavy rains in the past three weeks. According to official statistics, rains and flash floods have left at least 61 others injured and displaced more than 8,900 families since July 23.