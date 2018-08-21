20 August 2018

Gambia: Bajo Re-Elected GFF President

By Kebba AF Touray And Morro ML Minteh

Incumbent Lamin Kabba Bajo has been handed a renewed mandate to be Gambia's GFF president for the next four years.

The event which was held over the weekend at a local hotel in Kololi, was attended by FIFA, CAF officials, Youth and Sports Minister among others.

Seventy three club representatives from across the country participated in the election which has given Kabba Bajo second term mandate to run the affairs of football in the country.

Despite Malick Sillah's withdrawal elections proceeded due to claim of the Electoral Committee that it has not received any official notification on the opposing candidate of their decision to withdraw.

Lamin Kabba Bajo secured 63 votes while his contender, Malick Sillah secured 2 votes.

Ebou Faye and Bakary K jammeh, were elected as the First and Second Vice Presidents, whereas, Lang Tombong Tamba become a third vice president with 62 vote ahead of Foday Danjo with 1 vote.

Delivering his inauguration speech Mr. Lamin Kabba Bajo hailed the convergence for the trust in him and assured them to live to their expectations in the strive to develop football in the country.

He added: "more concentration will be given to the development of football including women and young people."

