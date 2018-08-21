20 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Road Accident Leads to Five Deaths

An accident took place yesterday 19 August just after Lamin Village which led to the instant loss of five lives.

According to eye witnesses, two vehicles collided, a van and a pickup. The pickup was coming from the Serrekunda end while the van was coming from Brikama end.

The driver of pickup, according to eyewitnesses, was driving at a high speed; he soon lost control of the vehicle and crossed over to the lain of the van moving in the opposite direction where it collided headlong with the van.

In a similar development two trucks belonging to Jah Oil company collided in Yundum and one of them proceeded to hit a house which led to the loss of the life of an infant.

