20 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Executive Needs Debriefing

After each press conference the executive should conduct an assessment and evaluation of its performance in order to indicate the way forward.

The answers given during the last press conference should be followed by press releases to explain unclear matters during the press conference. Many people are still asking how the Coalition financed its campaign and whether the Coalition is still alive. Those who contributed to the Coalition finances during the campaign are explaining how much they contributed and to whom the monies were sent. So it is important that matters like this ought to be clarified so that they could be put to rest.

