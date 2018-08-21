20 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UN Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur 'Motivated to Redouble Efforts' As UNAMID Prepares for Exit

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The head of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid) Jeremiah Mamabolo has affirmed that as his mission prepared to exit Darfur, it is "motivated to redouble our efforts ensuring that the people of Darfur are on a firm path to lasting peace and stability".

In a message to mark Eid El Adha, Mamabolo wishes the people and the government of Sudan a peaceful and joyous Eid Al-Adha.

"This year's Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated as Darfur transitions to a phase of stabilization and development while Unamid draws down and prepares to exit. For Unamid, the transition is an opportunity to work hardest for sustainable peace and development for the people of Darfur in the spirit of the key symbolic messages of peace and sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha. We remain motivated to redouble our efforts ensuring that the people of Darfur are on a firm path to lasting peace and stability," Mamabolo says.

"Unamid is committed to work jointly with you, the Government of Sudan, the UN Country Team and all other partners and stakeholders to ensure that Darfur does not relapse into conflict after the Mission exits from Sudan. I remain hopeful that further positive developments will occur during the transition period in the ongoing endeavours for lasting peace, security and development in Darfur.

"I am optimistic that the combined efforts of all stakeholders, when imbued with goodwill and the appropriate level of resolve, can contribute to a sustainable peace for Darfur, in particular, and Sudan in general," Mamalobo concludes.

Sudan

Chronic Cash Shortage, Economic Woes Put a Damper On Eid El Adha in Sudan

Banks operating in Khartoum and its suburbs have seen early morning crowds to get a little of their savings to cover… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.