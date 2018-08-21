Sudan: UN Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur 'Motivated to Redouble Efforts' As UNAMID Prepares for Exit

El Fasher — The head of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid) Jeremiah Mamabolo has affirmed that as his mission prepared to exit Darfur, it is "motivated to redouble our efforts ensuring that the people of Darfur are on a firm path to lasting peace and stability".

In a message to mark Eid El Adha, Mamabolo wishes the people and the government of Sudan a peaceful and joyous Eid Al-Adha.

"This year's Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated as Darfur transitions to a phase of stabilization and development while Unamid draws down and prepares to exit. For Unamid, the transition is an opportunity to work hardest for sustainable peace and development for the people of Darfur in the spirit of the key symbolic messages of peace and sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha. We remain motivated to redouble our efforts ensuring that the people of Darfur are on a firm path to lasting peace and stability," Mamabolo says.

"Unamid is committed to work jointly with you, the Government of Sudan, the UN Country Team and all other partners and stakeholders to ensure that Darfur does not relapse into conflict after the Mission exits from Sudan. I remain hopeful that further positive developments will occur during the transition period in the ongoing endeavours for lasting peace, security and development in Darfur.

"I am optimistic that the combined efforts of all stakeholders, when imbued with goodwill and the appropriate level of resolve, can contribute to a sustainable peace for Darfur, in particular, and Sudan in general," Mamalobo concludes.