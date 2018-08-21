Namibia: Katima CEO Granted N$20 000 Bail

Katima Mulilo Town Council chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso was granted bail of N$20 000 after making his first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today on a charge of corruption.

Liswaniso, who was arrested on Sunday, has also been charged with fraud for allegedly misappropriating invoices and failure to comply with the Public Procurement Act.

His case was postponed to 4 October 2018 for further investigations. During this period of investigations, Liswaniso will not be allowed to go to the town council or interfere with investigations and witnesses.

According to Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali, it is alleged that Liswaniso awarded a tender worth N$3,3 million to ABC investments, despite the better judgement of the Central Procurement Board (CPB).

The CPB then investigated him , filed a police case and his warrant of arrest was issued. This led to his arrest on Sunday at the Mpacha Airport in the Zambezi region.

Sitali further said that out of N$3,3 million, N$1,4 million was already processed for the tender.

He appeared before principle relief magistrate Jo-Riha Jagger. The state was represented by Esther Jaffet, while Liswaniso was represented by a private lawyer Inonge Mainga.