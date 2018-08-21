South Africa: Australian Ref for Pumas V Boks in Mendoza

Australia's Angus Gardner will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between Argentina and the Springboks in Mendoza (kick-off 21:10 SA time).

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe , who refereed last Saturday's encounter between the sides in Durban, will be an assistant referee, alongside Ireland's Andrew Brace .

Another Irishman, Simon McDowell , will be the television match official (TMO).

The earlier game between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland (09:35 SA time) will be refereed by England's Wayne Barnes .

South Africa's Jaco Peyper , who refereed last Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney, will be an assistant referee, alongside England's Luke Pearce .

As was the case last week, South Africa's Marius Jonker will be on TMO duty.

