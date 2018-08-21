21 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Australian Ref for Pumas V Boks in Mendoza

Tagged:

Related Topics

Australia's Angus Gardner will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between Argentina and the Springboks in Mendoza (kick-off 21:10 SA time).

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe , who refereed last Saturday's encounter between the sides in Durban, will be an assistant referee, alongside Ireland's Andrew Brace .

Another Irishman, Simon McDowell , will be the television match official (TMO).

The earlier game between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland (09:35 SA time) will be refereed by England's Wayne Barnes .

South Africa's Jaco Peyper , who refereed last Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney, will be an assistant referee, alongside England's Luke Pearce .

As was the case last week, South Africa's Marius Jonker will be on TMO duty.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Fuel Price Meeting Blames Petrol Cost Hikes on Exchange Rates, Venezuela Instability

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has presented several reasons why South Africans have to pay more at the pumps during an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.