South Africa: Australian Ref for Pumas V Boks in Mendoza

Australia's Angus Gardner will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between Argentina and the Springboks in Mendoza (kick-off 21:10 SA time).
New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe , who refereed last Saturday's encounter between the sides in Durban, will be an assistant referee, alongside Ireland's Andrew Brace .
Another Irishman, Simon McDowell , will be the television match official (TMO).
The earlier game between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland (09:35 SA time) will be refereed by England's Wayne Barnes .
South Africa's Jaco Peyper , who refereed last Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney, will be an assistant referee, alongside England's Luke Pearce .
As was the case last week, South Africa's Marius Jonker will be on TMO duty.
