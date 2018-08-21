Africa: Songo Delay Masry Qualification With Late Equalizer

Mozambican torchbearers, UD Songo came from behind to hold Al Masry of Egypt 1-1 in their Group B penultimate match on Sunday in Beira.

Masry, who needed victory to qualify for the knockout stage saw their hopes go up in smoke after Jimmy Ukonde cancelled Mohamed Abdellatif's opener eight minutes from time.

The game only came to life after Abdellatif broke the deadlock on 77 minutes, firing home from close range.

Songo fought back and grabbed the equalizer on 82 minutes through Ukonde, who headed home a cross from the left to save the homers from the jaws of defeat.

The draw means that Masry will have to wait for the outcome of the late kickoff between El Hilal (Sudan) and RS Berkane (Morocco) to learn their fate as far as qualification to the quarter finals is concerned.

If results don't go their favour, Masry will have to beat Hilal in the ultimate Group B clash next week in Port Said to seal the last eight berth. Masry remains atop with nine points, one more than Berkane, who have played a game less. Hilal has three points with Songo at the depth on three points.

Reactions

Nacir Armando (Head Coach, UD Songo)

It was a very difficult game against a very strong opponent who gave us many problems. We had studied their style of play, but they are a competent team with very talented players and a competent coach. We did everything to win the game and boost our chances of advancing, but we could not.

Hossam Hassan (Head Coach, Al Marsy)

I am happy because we got a draw here against a very strong team playing at home. It was a balanced game. We were on top, but we could not score goals from the opportunities that came our way. The important thing is that we managed to grab a point and it allows us to move closer to qualification to the next stage.